ALL-USA Watch: Trevor Rogers has lived up to hype

Carlsbad (N.M.) left-handed pitcher and first baseman Trevor Rogers was an American Family Insurance preseason ALL-USA selection and the 6-5 senior has justified that pick with his play so far this season. Rogers, who already had a 97 mph fastball, along with a curve and a change-up, has added a slider this season.

“I picked it up during the Area Code tryouts and have been working on it since then,” Rogers said. “It has definitely come a long way and I’m now using it more as an out pitch.”

By the numbers: Rogers is 7-0 with an 0.52 ERA with 88 strikeouts and 11 walks in 40 innings pitched this season. He’s also hitting .353 with 19 RBI in 51 at-bats.

Best game: It’s a tough call, but probably his first no-hitter of the season, a 3-0 defeat of Piedra Vista (Farmington, N.M.) on March 4, when he had 15 strikeouts over seven innings with only one walk. He threw 60 of his 88 pitches for strikes. He also had a six-inning no-hitter on March 4. On March 17, he had 15 strikeouts in a six-inning no-hitter as Carlsbad defeated Mayfield (Las Cruces, N.M.) 11-0.

“Everything was pretty much clicking for both of them and a couple of times a batter would help me out by swinging on a high pitch,” Rogers said. “In high school, I’ve had three no-hitters and throughout my career, I’ve had seven or eight.”

They said it: “We’ve had a ton of scouts see him play this season,” said coach Cody May.

The future: He’s signed with Texas Tech, but is seen as a likely first-round draft choice.

“I’m just going to wait and see what happens with the draft,” Rogers said. “There’s no wrong choice. If it doesn’t work out, Texas Tech is a good program. If it works out, I’ll be ready to sign and be ready to play pro ball.”

RELATED: Rogers has tough choice ahead

Did you know: He’s a second cousin to former major league outfielder and current San Francisco Giants instructor Cody Ross, who also played at Carlsbad.

“He’s given me a little bit of advice,” Rogers said. “He told me this season is going to be hectic and to stay calm and not to forget when I come from.”