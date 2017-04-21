ALL-USA Watch: Trevor Rogers has lived up to hype

Carlsbad (N.M.) left-handed pitcher and first baseman Trevor Rogers was an American Family Insurance preseason ALL-USA selection and the 6-5 senior has justified that pick with his play so far this season.

By the numbers: Rogers is 7-0 with an 0.52 ERA with 88 strikeouts and 11 walks in 40 innings pitched this season. He’s also hitting .353 with 19 RBI in 51 at-bats.

Best game: It’s a tough call, but probably his first no-hitter of the season, a 3-0 defeat of Piedra Vista (Farmington, N.M.) on March 4, when he had 15 strikeouts over seven innings with only one walk. He threw 60 of his 88 pitches for strikes. He also had a six-inning no-hitter on March 4. On March 17, he had 15 strikeouts in a six-inning no-hitter as Carlsbad defeated Mayfield (Las Cruces, N.M.) 11-0.

They said it: “We’ve had a ton of scouts see him play this season,” said coach Cody May. “He was always a fastball, change-up, curve ball guy, but this season, he’s added a slider.”

The future: He’s signed with Texas Tech, but is seen as a likely first-round draft choice.

Did you know: He’s the second cousin to former major league outfielder and current San Francisco Giants instructor Cody Ross, who also played at Carlsbad.