ALL-USA Watch: Trinity (Ky.) QB Nick Bohn breaks national high school record held by Tim Couch

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Nick Bohn completed a perfect season and set a national high school football record along the way.

The Trinity senior quarterback completed 19 of 26 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Shamrocks to a 38-21 victory over St. Xavier on Sunday in the Class 6A championship game at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field.

Bohn finished the season with a completion rate of 79.7 percent, having connected on 290 of 364 attempts. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations record book, Bohn’s completion percentage would be a national record, although it still must be verified by the association.

The current national mark of 75.1 percent was set by Leslie County’s Tim Couch, when he completed 244 of 325 passes in 1994. Couch went on to play at the University of Kentucky and in the NFL for five seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Bohn credited Trinity offensive coordinator Andrew Coverdale with allowing him to have such a strong season.

