ALL-USA Watch: UConn signee Megan Walker reaches 2,000 points

GIRLS 4ASTATE QUARTERS: Huge Congratulations to our #32 Megan Walker for scoring her 2,000th career point for the #Chiefs in the 3rd Quarter pic.twitter.com/8T96ngH4Nb — Monacan GBB (@MonacanGBB) March 2, 2017

Megan Walker, the No. 1 girls basketball player in the nation, eclipsed 2,000 career points at Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.) advanced in the Virginia 4A state tournament.

Walker, a UConn signee, scored 18 points in a 71-32 victory against Charlottesville in the quarterfinals. The milestone points came in the third quarter.

Walker is a McDonald’s All American and Jordan Brand Classic All America and midseason American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year candidate.

Monacan, 28-0 and No. 6 in the Super 25 Expert rankings, plays Friday in the semifinals.