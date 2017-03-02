ALL-USA Watch: UConn signee Megan Walker reaches 2,000 points

Megan Walker, the No. 1 girls basketball player in the nation, eclipsed 2,000 career points at Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.) advanced in the Virginia 4A state tournament.
Walker, a UConn signee, scored 18 points in a 71-32 victory against Charlottesville in the quarterfinals. The milestone points came in the third quarter.
Walker is a McDonald’s All American and Jordan Brand Classic All America and midseason American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year candidate.
Monacan, 28-0 and No. 6 in the Super 25 Expert rankings, plays Friday in the semifinals.