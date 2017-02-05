ALL-USA Watch: USC signee Destiny Littleton passes 4,000 points

Final Bishop's 75 Lincoln 41 Destiny Littleton with 35 points is now #14 all time USA with 4,028 career points pic.twitter.com/65dlaPK27E — Marlon Wells (@MarlonWellsm) February 5, 2017

Already the leading scorer in the state of California, Destiny Littleton scored 35 points Saturday in a 75-41 victory against Lincoln (San Diego) to eclipse 4,000 career points.

According to coach Marlon Wells, Littleton is now No. 14 in the nation in career scoring.

Littleton, a 5-9 guard from Bishop’s School (La Jolla, Calif.), was recently selected a McDonald’s All American. She is scheduled to receive her honorary jersey this week as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

The national record of 5,424 points belongs to Adrian McGowen from Goodrich (Texas). She played from 2003 to ’06.