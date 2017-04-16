ALL-USA Watch: Vernon Turner breaks NFHS high jump record

A member of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field team has added another record to his collection.

In Oklahoma, high jumper Vernon Turner, of Curtis High, cleared 7 feet, 6 inches to set the National Federation of High Schools record. The previous mark of 7-5 3/4 was set in 2009 by James White of Grandview (Kansas City).

White is still in pursuit of the national record by a high schooler. The distinction is that Andra Manson’s mark of 7-7 while he was a high schooler at Brenham (Texas) was set at a 2002 meet in Jamaica.