ALL-USA Watch: Wendell Carter posting big numbers in big games

Like many programs with a superstar player, Pace Academy (Atlanta) has upped its schedule this season because tournaments nationwide want to have Duke-bound Wendell Carter Jr.

Carter, the No. 3 player in the ESPN100 for 2017, has not disappointed.

In nine games against national opponents, Carter has averaged 19.7 points, 14.4 rebounds, four blocks and three assists.

Among those opponents have been current No. 4 Memphis East and No. 13 The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.), along with Mae Jemison (Huntsville, Ala.), led by Alabama signee John Petty; Florida state champion Dillard (Fort Lauderdale); Norcross (Ga.) and Westchester (Los Angeles).

Pace has taken part in the City of Palms Classic in Florida, the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and a nationally televised game against Patrick at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.

In a 68-60 double overtime loss against Patrick School on Monday at Hoophall, Carter tallied a game-high 28 points, pulled down 18 rebounds and recorded three steals and a pair of blocks.

Pace is 8-8 and finishes its regular season with eight games against Georgia schools, beginning Friday night against Cedar Grove (Ellenwood).

Pace won its first state title last season with a record of 20-10, beating Manchester 65-43 in the Class AA title game. Carter had 30 points and 20 rebounds in the state final.