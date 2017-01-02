ALL-USA Watch: Wrestler Spencer Lee adds another milestone to impressive list

Wrestler Spencer Lee continues to make up for time lost early last season by racking up tournament titles at events he missed while he was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Lee, a two-time American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection from Franklin Regional (Murrysville, Pa.), returned to win a third consecutive state title last spring.

Lee, multiple-time world champion heading to Iowa, became the 17th wrestler in the 50-year history of the Powerade Wrestling Tournament to win three titles when he took home the crown in the 126-pound division. He beat Wyoming Seminary’s Jack Davis in the final.

“It’s cool. I’m glad I did it. It’s a statement,” Lee told PennLive.com. “I could have possibly won four had I competed last year and won. It kind of shows that I could have won four.”

Lee was selected to the ALL-USA preseason team in November and is a strong contender for ALL-USA Wrestler of the Year.