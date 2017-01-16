All-American, Williams Field kicker Brandon Ruiz decommits from Alabama

Gilbert Williams Field senior kicker Brandon Ruiz, who made All-American teams, has decommitted from Alabama, according to his Twitter post on Sunday.

“Please Respect My Decision to Re-Open My Recruiting Process,” Ruiz tweeted, before giving more explantion:

“First off, I want to thank The University of Alabama and the coaching staff for the opportunity to continue my education and football career at their school,” he writes. “I have thought and prayed with my family and we have decided that it was best for me to de-commit at this time. Thank you for everyone’s support in me this far.”

Ruiz, who made azcentral sports’ All-Arizona team, didn’t return a message.

Earlier in his high school career, Ruiz was set to leave Williams Field for national powerhouse Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, but decided to stay home because of his close connection with his family and high school teammates.

There is speculation that Ruiz could be looking at staying home again with Arizona State, a consensus that All-American Zane Gonzalez came to with his college career.

Ruiz kicked in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He made CBS MaxPreps and USA TODAY All-America teams. He also was named National High School Kicker of the Year by Chris Sailer.

