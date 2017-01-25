All-Arizona safety K.J. Jarrell commits to ASU

Scottsdale Saguaro safety K.J. Jarrell is staying home, continuing to feed the Arizona State football pipeline.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior wore an ASU hat Wednesday when he announced before family, classmates and media that he has committed to the Sun Devils to play football.

Four Saguaro players from the 2017 class will be signing with ASU next Wednesday when high school seniors can sign their national letters of intent.

Before Saguaro began its 14-0 state championship season, offensive lineman Corey Stephens, tight end Jared Poplawski and outside linebacker Kyle Soelle all committed to ASU on the same day.

Jarrell was the last and biggest part of this Saguaro class to commit to a Division I college. He joins seven other Saguaro seniors who have committed to Division I colleges.

“It just felt right as a person,” said Jarrell, who made azcentral sports’ All-Arizona team and played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. “I prayed about it. I’m a very spiritual person, a Christian. I felt that God told me this is the best place for me to be at as a player, as a person, as an athlete.”

Stephens said he never pestered Jarrell about joining him, Soelle and Poplawski at ASU after they had committed.

“I could tell that he valued continuing on with some of his teammates,” said Stephens, a two-time All-Arizona selection.

Jarrell also considered USC and California.

But in his final official visit to ASU, he was able to spend time with new defensive coordinator Phil Bennett and liked what he had to say.

“K.J. really connected with him,” Saguaro coach Jason Mohns said. “I think that was part of what put this whole thing over the top. … K.J. got a chance to sit down with him and talk about the scheme and how he fits in with the scheme. That was a deciding factor.”

After the ASU visit, Jarrell said he knew this was the place.

“I felt I didn’t need to go anywhere else,” he said. “I had already visited USC and Cal, who were in my top three. It felt like home.”

During Wednesday’s introduction, Mohns described Jarrell as “a baby deer” when he was a sixth grader playing on his Argonauts youth team.

Mohns said he thinks Jarrell will fill out in college and possesses the flexibility to play in the box on defense. He said Jarrell reminds him of Cardinals safety Deone Bucannon, a fierce hitter.

“He can grow into that, he has such a long frame,” Mohns said. “He will fill out. It’s going to be neat to see in two or three years what he looks like physically. He’s a physical presence on the field.”

Next up is three-time All-Arizona safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, who will announce his commitment Friday morning when he will choose between ASU and USC.

If ASU gets Pola-Mao, this becomes arguably the best in-state haul under coach Todd Graham since he’s been in Tempe and struck gold right away with Saguaro running back D.J. Foster.

“The overall goal in this in-state recruiting class it to make a change, help ASU win more games,” Jarrell said. “I’ve spoken to (Pola-Mao) a few times. I can’t share what he’s thinking about. I guess you’ll have to find out Friday.”

