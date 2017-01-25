All-Arizona safety K.J. Jarrell making announcement at noon

Saguaro safety K.J. Jarrell, an All-Arizona selection, will be making his college announcement from Saguaro on Wednesday at noon.

He will choose among Arizona State, USC and California.

Jarrell was named one of four defensive backs to make the All-Arizona team. He had 56 tackles, four interceptions and six pass breakups last season.

Jarrell, who played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, will become the eighth Saguaro senior to commit to a Division I school.

Saguaro coach Jason Mohns said he expects to have 15 players signing national letters of intent on Feb. 1. Saguaro will hold its Signing Day ceremony in the school’s auditorium.