Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Football

All-Arizona WR Terrell Brown commits to NAU

Basha's Terrell Brown hurdles over Desert Mountain's Kaiden Paulson during their high school football game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 in Chandler, Ariz.

Basha’s Terrell Brown hurdles over Desert Mountain’s Kaiden Paulson during their high school football game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 in Chandler, Ariz.

Chandler Basha senior wide receiver Terrell Brown, who made azcentral sports’ All-Arizona football team, has given Northern Arizona a commitment to play football.

He is the second in-state receiver in a week to commit to the Lumberjacks.

Gilbert Williams Field receiver Justis Stokes also committed to NAU.

Brown put up ridiculous numbers the past two seasons with Arizona State-bound quarterback Ryan Kelley making him his primary target.

This past season, he caught 86 passes for 1,480 yards and nine touchdowns.

RELATED: High school recruiting coverage

Brown broke a single-game state record 332 receiving yards early in the season against Phoenix Desert Vista. He did that on 15 catches.

In 2015, Brown, 6-foot-4, 175 pounds, caught 82 passes for 1,078 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“I love the campus, the coaches and I feel like I will fit in perfect with the players over there,” Brown said in a text message. “I know I will fit their offense.”

Brown is also a big part of Basha’s 20-0 basketball team, averaging 15 points, six rebounds and three assists.

In other recruiting news, Phoenix Mountain Pointe linebacker Rashie Hodge Jr., 5-11, 185, committed to South Dakota State.

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at azc_obert.

All-Arizona wide receiver Terrell Brown of Chandler Basha has committed to Northern Arizona University for football

All-Arizona wide receiver Terrell Brown of Chandler Basha has committed to Northern Arizona University for football

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News