All-Arizona WR Terrell Brown commits to NAU

Chandler Basha senior wide receiver Terrell Brown, who made azcentral sports’ All-Arizona football team, has given Northern Arizona a commitment to play football.

He is the second in-state receiver in a week to commit to the Lumberjacks.

Gilbert Williams Field receiver Justis Stokes also committed to NAU.

Brown put up ridiculous numbers the past two seasons with Arizona State-bound quarterback Ryan Kelley making him his primary target.

This past season, he caught 86 passes for 1,480 yards and nine touchdowns.

RELATED: High school recruiting coverage

Brown broke a single-game state record 332 receiving yards early in the season against Phoenix Desert Vista. He did that on 15 catches.

In 2015, Brown, 6-foot-4, 175 pounds, caught 82 passes for 1,078 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“I love the campus, the coaches and I feel like I will fit in perfect with the players over there,” Brown said in a text message. “I know I will fit their offense.”

Brown is also a big part of Basha’s 20-0 basketball team, averaging 15 points, six rebounds and three assists.

In other recruiting news, Phoenix Mountain Pointe linebacker Rashie Hodge Jr., 5-11, 185, committed to South Dakota State.

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at azc_obert.