All-Conference Teams: Hockey

Boys Hockey
FRCC
First Team
Austin Mikesch, Bay Port; Brady Bjork, Notre Dame; Bennett DeBouche, Bay Port; Jadon Motquin, Notre Dame; Joe Cavil, Bay Port; David Michaelson, Ashwaubenon.
Second Team
Bryce Poshak, Notre Dame; Spencer Challe, Bay Port; Bryce Paul, De Pere; Logan Braun, Notre Dame; Marshall Walker, Sheboygan; Jake Jankowski, Green Bay.
Honorable Mention
Steephen Lovell, Notre Dame; Mike Gregoire, Notre Dame; Janne Rukamp, De Pere; Thomas Havlena, Ashwaubenon; Liam Golden, Ashwaubenon; Brian Dutkowski, Green Bay; Jake Kowalkowski, Sheboygan; Dylan Koehn, Sheboygan; Spencer Kring, Bay Port; Sam Gustofson, Bay Port; Matt Minch, Bay Port; Cole Hau, De Pere; Davis Rollin, Green Bay; Erik Johnson, Sheboygan; Caelen Markusen, De Pere; Bo Buckley, Notre Dame.
Player of the Year: Austin Mikesch, Bay Port
Coach of the Year: Keith Bartholomaus, Sheboygan
Girls Hockey
Eastern Shores
First Team
Alyssa Heim, Beaver Dam; Hattie Verstegen, Fond du Lac; Johanna Cano, Bay Area; Kylee Dyni, Fond du Lac; Morgan Zirbel, Bay Area; Rebecca Binder, Fond du Lac.
Second Team
Annika Horma, Appleton United; Hadley Malcomson, Brookfield; Maddy Jablonski, Fox Cities; Liisa Cramer, Appleton United; Mia Dunning, Bay Area; Ana Holzbach, Bay Area.
Honorable Mention
Madison Schultz, Appleton United; Cora Hougard, Arrowhead; Mary Kremer, Arrowhead; Emma Serres, Arrowhead; Callie Tighe, Fond du Lac; Morgan Brown, Fond du Lac; Marin Kelley, Fox Cities; Abby Cardew, Fox Cities; Megan Saari, Bay Area; Abby Hentzen University School; Karly Lamoreaux, University School; Gaby Turner, University School; Anna Duehring, Appleton United; Ally Noles, Arrowhead; Tierney Jo Lindeman, Beaver Dam; Taelyn Bintzler, Brookfield; Drew Deanovich, Fond du Lac; Kyra Jansen, Fox Cities; Alli Mork, Fox Cities; Delaney Weiss, University School; Michaela Fritz, University School; McKenzy Hosington, Appleton United; Marie Dedert, University School.