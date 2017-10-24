Alleged victim count rising in sex abuse case against HIV-positive track coach

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – A former school aide and track coach accused of child sex crimes is now facing more charges involving more alleged victims.

A new indictment hit Carlos Bell with 206 counts on Monday. With it, the number of alleged victims climbs to 42.

Some children are as young as 11.

EARLIER: HIV-positive track coach accused of sexually assaulting boys, child pornography



Bell has admitted to being HIV positive, but according to prosecutors, none of the alleged victims has tested positive for HIV.

Bell was a school aide at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School and coached an indoor track team at La Plata High School.

He was arrested back in June and remains behind bars, pending trial.