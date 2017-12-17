USA Today Sports

Allen rolls past Cedar Ridge, will face Lake Travis in Texas state final

Photo: James Ellis, TexasHSFootball.com

Allen rolls past Cedar Ridge, will face Lake Travis in Texas state final

Texas HS Football

Allen rolls past Cedar Ridge, will face Lake Travis in Texas state final

WACO, Texas—The Allen Eagles have won four state titles since 1999 and will now have a chance for their fifth as the Eagles soared past Cedar Ridge 28-7 at McLane Stadium in Baylor.

Allen (15-0) entered the game with Cedar Ridge (13-2) riding a 14-game win streak and outscoring opponents 603-213. However, it was one of the toughest challenges the Eagles had all season long.

Follow TexasHSFootball.com on Twitter: @texashsfootball 

Allen will play Lake Travis for the 6A D1 State Championship Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Cavaliers upset Katy in the other semifinal.

For the full story, visit TexasHSFootball.com

, , Texas HS Football

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home