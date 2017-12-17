Allen rolls past Cedar Ridge, will face Lake Travis in Texas state final

WACO, Texas—The Allen Eagles have won four state titles since 1999 and will now have a chance for their fifth as the Eagles soared past Cedar Ridge 28-7 at McLane Stadium in Baylor.

Allen (15-0) entered the game with Cedar Ridge (13-2) riding a 14-game win streak and outscoring opponents 603-213. However, it was one of the toughest challenges the Eagles had all season long.

Allen will play Lake Travis for the 6A D1 State Championship Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Cavaliers upset Katy in the other semifinal.

