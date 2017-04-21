Allen Iverson cautions all-star players about trappings of fame

Hall of Famer Allen Iverson has gotten significant positive media coverage for bringing the inaugural Iverson Roundball Classic to his home area of Hampton Roads, Va.

Iverson has been interacting with the players during the week and was surrounded by them as he offered advice at an awards banquet Thursday night.

Iverson cautioned the players about the trappings of success and fame and to be careful about whom they surrounded themselves with.

“Everything is not going to be what you think it is,” Iverson told the players, according to The Daily Press. “Every person is not going to be who you think they are. I just want to be one of the guys who can tell them to put their guard up and tell them everything is not what it seems to be.”

He also asked all the players for their phone numbers and urged them to stay in contact with him.

“I want y’all to know you can count on me forever, until I’m in the dirt,” Iverson said. “I’m with you dudes. Y’all are always going to be a part of my life.”

As for the quality of players that the inaugural event attracted, Iverson said during a media session:

“I mean no disrespect to any of the guys I played against in high school, but this is on another level. You can see how these kids’ games are elevated so much.”