Commitment videos have become the norm for top prospects to announce their college decisions. And there’s nothing wrong with that.

What Huffman (Ala.) three-star defensive tackle Allen Love did when committing to Ole Miss, however, is a step above.

As you can see in the video produced by AL.com, Love not only included what we’ve come to expect—some weight room shots, workout clips, player putting on the hat—put also a touching tribute to his late grandfather.

Definitely a nice touch.