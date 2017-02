Allen (Texas) wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., a member of the Class of 2019, committed to Oklahoma on Sunday via Twitter. He also noted that his recruitment “will still be open to all schools that are interested in me,” given the early nature of his commitment.

He is ranked as the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 9 recruit in the state in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He had 35 receptions for 421 yards and eight touchdowns last season for Allen.