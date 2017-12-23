Allen's Grant Tisdale voted Super 25 Top Star for 2017 season

Allen (Texas) quarterback Grant Tisdale has been voted the Super 25 Top Star for the 2017 football season.

Tisdale, a four-star in the class of 2019, accounted for four touchdowns in a 56-30 win against Plano East back in Week 11.

Tisdale received 42,169 votes, edging Pearl’s (Miss.) Tylan Knight, who finished with 38,562.

In all, 93,178 votes were cast.

The 15 weekly winners will each receive a T-shirt and certificate.