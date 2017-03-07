All-Hoosier Heritage Conference team

The Hoosier Heritage Conference named its boys basketball all-conference team this week. Kevin Bates of Pendleton Heights was named the league’s coach of the year after leading the Arabians to a 7-0 record in the conference and outright league title.

Here’s a look at the all-conference team:

Tanner Lambert, Delta, sr.; Will O’Connor, Greenfield-Central, jr.; Michael Ertel, Mt. Vernon, sr.; Erick Shepherd, Mt. Vernon, sr.; Mason Gillis, New Castle, soph.; David Froedge, New Castle, sr.; Luke Bumbalough, New Castle, soph.; Maximus Gizzi, New Palestine, fr.; Mark Albers, Pendleton Heights, sr.; Karsten Windlan, Pendleton Heights, soph.; Eli Pancol, Pendleton Heights, soph.; Zach Kuhn, Shelbyville, soph.; Cooper Lewis, Shelbyville, jr.; Bobby Smith, Yorktown, jr.

Honorable mention

Adam Haynes, Delta, sr.; Drey Jameson, Greenfield-Central, sr.; James McCloud, Mt. Vernon, sr.; Titen Bennett, New Castle, sr.; Jalen Qualkinbush, New Palestine, sr.; John Lux, Shelbyville, sr.