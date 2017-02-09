All-Region wrestling honors announced

Wooster senior Ian Timmins was named the Lower Weight wrestler of the Year for the Northern 4A; Reed senior Israel Casarez was named Middle Weight Wrestler of the Year and Reno senior Andrew Berreyesa was named Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year, as voted on by the coaches.
Spanish Springs coach Joe Imelli was named Coach of the Year.
Timmins won his fourth Regional last week. He will be going for his fourth state title when the state begins begins Friday at Spanish Springs.
Berreyesa also won his fourth Regional title as did Casarez.
The Cougars won their fifth consecutive Region championship on Saturday and are trying for the school’s first state title.
The Northern 4A 2016-2017 Wrestling All-Region Awards:
Ian Timmins (Wooster) Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year
Israel Casarez (Reed) Middle Weight Wrestler of the Year
Andrew Berreyesa, (Reno) Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year
Joe Imelli (Spanish Springs) Coach of the Year
1st Team 106 pounds
Anthony Sissom (Spanish Springs); Eric Lopez (Reno)
2nd Team 106 pounds
Bryce Bell (Damonte Ranch); Trey Walters (North Valleys)
1st Team 113 pounds
Brandon Basa (Carson); JR Garcia (McQueen)
2nd Team 113 pounds
Owen Jones (Spanish Springs); Ramone Alvarez-Martinez (Damonte Ranch)
1st Team 120 pounds
Jacob Ruiz (Spanish Springs); Alejandro Casarez (Reed)
2nd Team 120 pounds
Greg Ewert (Damonte Ranch); Cory Sego (Spanish Springs)
1st Team 126 pounds
Ian Timmins (Wooster); Frankie Giovanetti (Reno)
2nd Team 126 pounds
Nicholas Poalillo (Spanish Springs); Marshall Hauck (Damonte Ranch)
1st Team 132 pounds
David Montes (McQueen); Tyler Green (McQueen)
2nd Team 132 pounds
Kyle Rudy (Carson); Anthony Rosas (Bishop Manogue)
1st Team 138 pounds
Cameron Sandoval (Damonte Ranch); Nathan Mersino (Carson)
2nd Team 138 pounds
Payton Talbott (Reno); Werner Hunter (Spanish Springs)
1st Team 145 pounds
Connor Pearson (Reno); Kai Ward (McQueen)
2nd Team 145 pounds
Isaac Ruiz (Spanish Springs); Christian Richer (Reed)
1st Team 152 pounds
Israel Casarez (Reed); Joseph McKay (Spanish Springs)
2nd Team 152 pounds
Cy Giovanetti (Reno); Anthony Florez (McQueen)
1st Team 160 pounds
Cole Drescher (Spanish Springs); Christian Hanley (Wooster)
2nd Team 160 pounds
Jarod Butler (Carson); Ruben Ruiz (McQueen)
1st Team 170 pounds
Andrew Berreyesa (Reno); Blake Murray (Douglas)
2nd Team 170 pounds
Colby Preston (Spanish Springs); Jesse Case (Carson)
1st Team 182 pounds
Drake McAdow (Damonte Ranch); Logan Hutcherson (Reno)
2nd Team 182 pounds
Tim Eubanks (Reed); Sheldon Martin (North Valleys)
1st Team 195 pounds
Joey Miller (McQueen); Mark Abel Carter (Carson)
2nd Team 195 pounds
Casey Preston (Spanish Springs); Kenneth Martinez (Hug)
1st Team 220 pounds
Austin Lemons (Reno); Caleb Fawley (Galena)
2nd Team 220 pounds
Killian Hurley (Spanish Springs); Randy Nemedez (Reed)
1st Team 285 pounds
Sheldon Miller (Carson); Tyler Barats (Spanish Springs)
2nd Team 220 pounds
Mason Gill (Reno); Robert Siavao (Galena)