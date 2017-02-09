All-Region wrestling honors announced

Wooster senior Ian Timmins was named the Lower Weight wrestler of the Year for the Northern 4A; Reed senior Israel Casarez was named Middle Weight Wrestler of the Year and Reno senior Andrew Berreyesa was named Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year, as voted on by the coaches.

Spanish Springs coach Joe Imelli was named Coach of the Year.

Timmins won his fourth Regional last week. He will be going for his fourth state title when the state begins begins Friday at Spanish Springs.

Berreyesa also won his fourth Regional title as did Casarez.

The Cougars won their fifth consecutive Region championship on Saturday and are trying for the school’s first state title.

The Northern 4A 2016-2017 Wrestling All-Region Awards:

Ian Timmins (Wooster) Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year

Israel Casarez (Reed) Middle Weight Wrestler of the Year

Andrew Berreyesa, (Reno) Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year

Joe Imelli (Spanish Springs) Coach of the Year

1st Team 106 pounds

Anthony Sissom (Spanish Springs); Eric Lopez (Reno)

2nd Team 106 pounds

Bryce Bell (Damonte Ranch); Trey Walters (North Valleys)

1st Team 113 pounds

Brandon Basa (Carson); JR Garcia (McQueen)

2nd Team 113 pounds

Owen Jones (Spanish Springs); Ramone Alvarez-Martinez (Damonte Ranch)

1st Team 120 pounds

Jacob Ruiz (Spanish Springs); Alejandro Casarez (Reed)

2nd Team 120 pounds

Greg Ewert (Damonte Ranch); Cory Sego (Spanish Springs)

1st Team 126 pounds

Ian Timmins (Wooster); Frankie Giovanetti (Reno)

2nd Team 126 pounds

Nicholas Poalillo (Spanish Springs); Marshall Hauck (Damonte Ranch)

1st Team 132 pounds

David Montes (McQueen); Tyler Green (McQueen)

2nd Team 132 pounds

Kyle Rudy (Carson); Anthony Rosas (Bishop Manogue)

1st Team 138 pounds

Cameron Sandoval (Damonte Ranch); Nathan Mersino (Carson)

2nd Team 138 pounds

Payton Talbott (Reno); Werner Hunter (Spanish Springs)

1st Team 145 pounds

Connor Pearson (Reno); Kai Ward (McQueen)

2nd Team 145 pounds

Isaac Ruiz (Spanish Springs); Christian Richer (Reed)

1st Team 152 pounds

Israel Casarez (Reed); Joseph McKay (Spanish Springs)

2nd Team 152 pounds

Cy Giovanetti (Reno); Anthony Florez (McQueen)

1st Team 160 pounds

Cole Drescher (Spanish Springs); Christian Hanley (Wooster)

2nd Team 160 pounds

Jarod Butler (Carson); Ruben Ruiz (McQueen)

1st Team 170 pounds

Andrew Berreyesa (Reno); Blake Murray (Douglas)

2nd Team 170 pounds

Colby Preston (Spanish Springs); Jesse Case (Carson)

1st Team 182 pounds

Drake McAdow (Damonte Ranch); Logan Hutcherson (Reno)

2nd Team 182 pounds

Tim Eubanks (Reed); Sheldon Martin (North Valleys)

1st Team 195 pounds

Joey Miller (McQueen); Mark Abel Carter (Carson)

2nd Team 195 pounds

Casey Preston (Spanish Springs); Kenneth Martinez (Hug)

1st Team 220 pounds

Austin Lemons (Reno); Caleb Fawley (Galena)

2nd Team 220 pounds

Killian Hurley (Spanish Springs); Randy Nemedez (Reed)

1st Team 285 pounds

Sheldon Miller (Carson); Tyler Barats (Spanish Springs)

2nd Team 220 pounds

Mason Gill (Reno); Robert Siavao (Galena)