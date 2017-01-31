Menu
All-State football players to sign Wednesday

Manual's Bryce Cosby celebrates after tackling Ballard's Collin Brown. Sept. 16, 2016

With college football’s national signing day set for Wednesday, here’s the latest on where the first-team members of The Courier-Journal’s All-State football team are heading:

OFFENSE

QB – Walker Wood, Lafayette, 6-0, 190, Senior

Already enrolled at the University of Kentucky.

RB – Jamale Carothers, Bowling Green, 5-9, 187, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Navy on Wednesday.

RB – Trajon Bright, Mayfield, 5-7, 170, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Murray State on Wednesday.

WR – Dante Hendrix, Cooper, 6-2, 170, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Indiana State on Wednesday.

WR – Jake Johnson, Pulaski County, 6-1, 182, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Georgetown College on Wednesday.

WR – Keyron Catlett, Christian County, 5-10, 180, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Purdue on Wednesday.

OL – Jedrick Wills, Lafayette, 6-5, 318, Senior

Expected to sign with Alabama on Wednesday, although Kentucky is making a final recruiting push.

OL – Colby McKee, Scott County, 6-4, 250, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Austin Peay on Wednesday.

OL – Cole Bentley, Belfry, 6-5, 305, Senior

Already enrolled at the University of Louisville.

OL – Austin Dotson, Belfry, 6-7, 320, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Kentucky on Wednesday.

OL – Woodford Lankford, Lexington Catholic, 6-4, 275, Senior

Scheduled to sign Wednesday. Considering Bowling Green, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.

K – Landon White, Madison Central, 6-0, 175, Senior

Plans to walk on at Eastern Kentucky.

DEFENSE

DL – Rayquan Horton, Belfry, 6-2, 316, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday.

DL – Dalan Cofer, Bowling Green, 6-1, 201, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Kentucky Wesleyan on Wednesday.

DL – Stephen Herron, Trinity, 6-4, 220, Sophomore

Two years away from signing.

DL – Zach Haynes, South Warren, 6-3, 255, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Ball State on Wednesday.

LB – Jonathan Dooley, Central, 6-1, 230, Senior

Committed to Kentucky Wesleyan; plans to sign this week.

LB – Justice Dingle, Bowling Green, 6-2, 230, Junior

One year away from signing.

LB – Derrick Barnes, Covington Holy Cross, 6-3, 235, Senior

Committed to Toledo.

DB – Nate Hobbs, Male, 6-0, 170, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Illinois on Wednesday.

DB – Jairus Brents, Waggener, 5-10, 195, Junior

One year away from signing.

DB – Kenneth Major, Christian County, 6-0, 190, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Purdue on Wednesday.

DB – Bryce Cosby, Manual, 5-11, 170, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Ball State on Wednesday.

P – Devonta Guillory, John Hardin, 6-3, 165, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Dodge City (Kansas) Community College on Wednesday.

