All-State football players to sign Wednesday

With college football’s national signing day set for Wednesday, here’s the latest on where the first-team members of The Courier-Journal’s All-State football team are heading:

OFFENSE

QB – Walker Wood, Lafayette, 6-0, 190, Senior

Already enrolled at the University of Kentucky.

RB – Jamale Carothers, Bowling Green, 5-9, 187, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Navy on Wednesday.

RB – Trajon Bright, Mayfield, 5-7, 170, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Murray State on Wednesday.

WR – Dante Hendrix, Cooper, 6-2, 170, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Indiana State on Wednesday.

WR – Jake Johnson, Pulaski County, 6-1, 182, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Georgetown College on Wednesday.

WR – Keyron Catlett, Christian County, 5-10, 180, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Purdue on Wednesday.

OL – Jedrick Wills, Lafayette, 6-5, 318, Senior

Expected to sign with Alabama on Wednesday, although Kentucky is making a final recruiting push.

OL – Colby McKee, Scott County, 6-4, 250, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Austin Peay on Wednesday.

OL – Cole Bentley, Belfry, 6-5, 305, Senior

Already enrolled at the University of Louisville.

OL – Austin Dotson, Belfry, 6-7, 320, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Kentucky on Wednesday.

OL – Woodford Lankford, Lexington Catholic, 6-4, 275, Senior

Scheduled to sign Wednesday. Considering Bowling Green, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.

K – Landon White, Madison Central, 6-0, 175, Senior

Plans to walk on at Eastern Kentucky.

DEFENSE

DL – Rayquan Horton, Belfry, 6-2, 316, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday.

DL – Dalan Cofer, Bowling Green, 6-1, 201, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Kentucky Wesleyan on Wednesday.

DL – Stephen Herron, Trinity, 6-4, 220, Sophomore

Two years away from signing.

DL – Zach Haynes, South Warren, 6-3, 255, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Ball State on Wednesday.

LB – Jonathan Dooley, Central, 6-1, 230, Senior

Committed to Kentucky Wesleyan; plans to sign this week.

LB – Justice Dingle, Bowling Green, 6-2, 230, Junior

One year away from signing.

LB – Derrick Barnes, Covington Holy Cross, 6-3, 235, Senior

Committed to Toledo.

DB – Nate Hobbs, Male, 6-0, 170, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Illinois on Wednesday.

DB – Jairus Brents, Waggener, 5-10, 195, Junior

One year away from signing.

DB – Kenneth Major, Christian County, 6-0, 190, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Purdue on Wednesday.

DB – Bryce Cosby, Manual, 5-11, 170, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Ball State on Wednesday.

P – Devonta Guillory, John Hardin, 6-3, 165, Senior

Scheduled to sign with Dodge City (Kansas) Community College on Wednesday.