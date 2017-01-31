All-State football players to sign Wednesday

With college football’s national signing day set for Wednesday, here’s the latest on where the first-team members of The Courier-Journal’s All-State football team are heading:
OFFENSE
QB – Walker Wood, Lafayette, 6-0, 190, Senior
Already enrolled at the University of Kentucky.
RB – Jamale Carothers, Bowling Green, 5-9, 187, Senior
Scheduled to sign with Navy on Wednesday.
RB – Trajon Bright, Mayfield, 5-7, 170, Senior
Scheduled to sign with Murray State on Wednesday.
WR – Dante Hendrix, Cooper, 6-2, 170, Senior
Scheduled to sign with Indiana State on Wednesday.
WR – Jake Johnson, Pulaski County, 6-1, 182, Senior
Scheduled to sign with Georgetown College on Wednesday.
WR – Keyron Catlett, Christian County, 5-10, 180, Senior
Scheduled to sign with Purdue on Wednesday.
OL – Jedrick Wills, Lafayette, 6-5, 318, Senior
Expected to sign with Alabama on Wednesday, although Kentucky is making a final recruiting push.
OL – Colby McKee, Scott County, 6-4, 250, Senior
Scheduled to sign with Austin Peay on Wednesday.
OL – Cole Bentley, Belfry, 6-5, 305, Senior
Already enrolled at the University of Louisville.
OL – Austin Dotson, Belfry, 6-7, 320, Senior
Scheduled to sign with Kentucky on Wednesday.
OL – Woodford Lankford, Lexington Catholic, 6-4, 275, Senior
Scheduled to sign Wednesday. Considering Bowling Green, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.
K – Landon White, Madison Central, 6-0, 175, Senior
Plans to walk on at Eastern Kentucky.
DEFENSE
DL – Rayquan Horton, Belfry, 6-2, 316, Senior
Scheduled to sign with Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday.
DL – Dalan Cofer, Bowling Green, 6-1, 201, Senior
Scheduled to sign with Kentucky Wesleyan on Wednesday.
DL – Stephen Herron, Trinity, 6-4, 220, Sophomore
Two years away from signing.
DL – Zach Haynes, South Warren, 6-3, 255, Senior
Scheduled to sign with Ball State on Wednesday.
LB – Jonathan Dooley, Central, 6-1, 230, Senior
Committed to Kentucky Wesleyan; plans to sign this week.
LB – Justice Dingle, Bowling Green, 6-2, 230, Junior
One year away from signing.
LB – Derrick Barnes, Covington Holy Cross, 6-3, 235, Senior
Committed to Toledo.
DB – Nate Hobbs, Male, 6-0, 170, Senior
Scheduled to sign with Illinois on Wednesday.
DB – Jairus Brents, Waggener, 5-10, 195, Junior
One year away from signing.
DB – Kenneth Major, Christian County, 6-0, 190, Senior
Scheduled to sign with Purdue on Wednesday.
DB – Bryce Cosby, Manual, 5-11, 170, Senior
Scheduled to sign with Ball State on Wednesday.
P – Devonta Guillory, John Hardin, 6-3, 165, Senior
Scheduled to sign with Dodge City (Kansas) Community College on Wednesday.