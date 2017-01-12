ALL-USA Fox Valley prep sports awards

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley prep sports rankings:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

1. Kimberly (8-0): Papermakers ranked No. 2 in Division 1 in first Associated Press poll. Next: Friday vs. Fond du Lac.

2. Xavier (10-0): Hawks ranked No. 2 in D3 in AP poll. Next: Friday at Seymour.

3. Kaukauna (5-3): Ghosts ranked No. 5 in D2 in AP poll and have another big game against Oshkosh North this Friday. Next: Friday vs. Oshkosh North.

4. Hilbert (9-1): Wolves ranked No. 4 in D5 in AP poll. Next: Thursday at Oostburg.

5. Clintonville (7-1): Truckers suffer first loss and tumble to No. 5 in rankings. Clintonville also ranked No. 8 in D2 in AP poll. Next: Friday at Luxemburg-Casco.

Others: Little Chute (6-3), Appleton West (5-4), New London (6-4), Wrightstown (5-4).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

1. Appleton North (10-0): Lightning ranked No. 1 in Division 1 and is coming off convincing 72-55 victory over Hortonville last Saturday. Next: Thursday vs. Neenah.

2. Wrightstown (10-1): Tigers premier at No. 1 in Division 3 on first Associated Press poll. Next: Thursday at Waupaca.

3. Hortonville (7-2): Polar Bears ranked No. 6 in Division 2 in AP poll. Next: Thursday vs. Appleton West.

4. Freedom (10-1): Irish ranked No. 4 in D3 in AP poll. Next: Thursday vs. Little Chute.

5. Appleton West (8-2): Terrors hold fast in top five despite 66-49 loss to Fond du Lac. Next: Thursday at Hortonville

Others: Seymour (9-4), Winneconne (7-4), Little Chute (6-4), Appleton East (5-4).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Bryce Herlache, Wrightstown wrestling: Herlache finished second at 182 pounds with a 6-1 record at the prestigious Cheesehead Invitational at Kaukauna on Saturday.

Paige Schabo, Appleton North girls’ basketball: She scored 23 points and had 11 rebounds in the Lightning’s 72-55 victory over Hortonville last Saturday.

Matt Wilke, Appleton North/East swimming and diving: Wilke won the diving competition with an 11-dive total of 530 points.

Sara Braun, Brillion girls’ basketball: Braun scored 31 points in the Lions’ 61-58 victory over Southern Door on Monday.

Reid Molitor, Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha boys’ hockey: Molitor scored two goals to lead the Rockets to a 7-1 victory over New Richmond on Saturday.

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191 or rarguello@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @PCRicardo