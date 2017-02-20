ALL-USA Green Bay basketball rankings

BOYS

Rankings

1. Bay Port (19-2): The Pirates are Fox River Classic Conference champions for the first time since 2011, and they don’t have to share it with anybody after beating Pulaski on Friday. Bay Port, which has won 15 straight, can wrap up a perfect conference season with a win over Green Bay Notre Dame on Thursday. Previously: 1.

2. Pulaski (16-4): A disappointing week for the Red Raiders, who lost to Green Bay Southwest before seeing their FRCC title hopes end with the defeat to the Pirates. It wasn’t all bad, though. Pulaski earned a No. 1 seed Sunday for the WIAA Division 2 basketball tournament, the only local team to receive a top seed. Previously: 2.

3. Luxemburg-Casco (17-3): Clinched the North Eastern Conference title with two games remaining. The Spartans have won at least a share of the championship in each of the first two seasons of the NEC. Previously: 4.

4. Southern Door (17-3): Avenged its only Packerland Conference loss with a 59-42 win over Sturgeon Bay on Friday. The Eagles lead the Clippers by one game in the standings. Previously: 3.

5. West De Pere (15-6): The Phantoms beat Shawano by 17 in a showdown for second place in the Bay Conference. They have won at least 15 games in each of the past five seasons. Previously: 5.

6. Peshtigo (18-2): Scored a season-high 90 on Thursday at Niagara to extend its winning streak to eight games. Previously: 7.

7. G.B. Notre Dame (13-7): Started last week in sole possession of third in the FRCC and ended it in fifth after losses to Sheboygan North and De Pere. The Tritons have lost three of four since a four-game winning streak, but they have won more games than each of the three previous seasons. Previously: 6.

8. De Pere (12-8): Moved into a tie for third with North in the FRCC with wins over Sheboygan South and Notre Dame. The Redbirds have scored 71 or more points in three of the last four games after scoring 70 or more twice in the first 16. Previously: 10.

9. Sturgeon Bay (14-5): Its loss to Southern Door ended a four-game winning streak and might have ended hopes of winning the Packerland. Previously: 8.

10. Oconto (13-7): The Blue Devils have won five of seven and have scored 78 or more points in each of those wins. Previously: 9.

Players of the week

Isaac Hoffmann, De Pere: The senior guard had 18 points against Sheboygan South and 25 against Notre Dame.

Cole Bouche, G.B. Southwest: The 6-foot-4 junior scored 21 in a big win over Pulaski and followed with 24 in a loss to Sheboygan North. It was the third time in four games he has put up 21 or more.

Booker Prokash, Algoma: The senior guard had 18 points and seven rebounds at Kewaunee and followed with 38 points and 10 boards while hitting five 3-pointers against Northeastern Wisconsin Lutheran.

Bryce Te Kulve, Luxemburg-Casco: Had 22 points and seven steals to help the Spartans clinch the NEC title with a win at Clintonville. Also had 24 points and shot 9-for-10 against Southern Door, helping his team put up 102 points in the win.

Ethan Blagec, Niagara: Had 24 points and shot 9-for-16 against Peshtigo, while adding four rebounds, three assists and two steals. The senior guard recently scored the 1,000th point of his career, becoming just the third player in program history to achieve the feat.

Games to watch

Sheboygan North at De Pere, Tuesday: The Redbirds and Golden Raiders enter tied for third in the FRCC at 10-6. De Pere won the first meeting 61-53 on Jan. 31.

G.B. Notre Dame at Bay Port, Thursday: A win in the Pirates’ last game of the regular season would give them an 18-0 mark in the FRCC. Bay Port beat Notre Dame 54-51 last month.

Kewaunee at Algoma, Thursday: The two longtime rivals meet in the final game before regionals. The Wolves beat the Storm by seven points in the first meeting earlier this month.

Boys rankings compiled by Scott Venci

GIRLS

Rankings

1. West De Pere (20-1): After winning a third straight Bay Conference title, the Phantoms set their sights on winning their first WIAA regional title in more than 15 years and making a run at their first state appearance since 1978. Previously: 1.

2. De Pere (20-2): The Redbirds won their first Fox River Classic Conference title since 2013 and are hoping to reach the Division 1 state tournament for the first time since 2012. Previously: 2.

3. Wrightstown (19-3): The North Eastern Conference champion is looking to advance to D3 state for the first time since 2004. Previously: 3.

4. Luxemburg-Casco (19-3): The Spartans will be aiming to win their first playoff game since 2011 when they host a regional semifinal on Friday. Previously: 4.

5. Seymour (17-5): The Thunder has won 10 of its last 11 games entering the playoffs. Previously: 6.

6. Bay Port (16-6): The Pirates are aiming to win their first D1 regional title since 2008. Previously: 5.

7. G.B. Notre Dame (14-8): The Tritons have won seven of their last eight games and will be aiming to win a sixth straight D2 regional title. Previously: 9.

8. Ashwaubenon (15-7): The Jaguars enter the D2 playoffs coming off big home wins against G.B. Southwest and Bay Port. Previously: 10.

9. Kewaunee (18-4): The Storm secured the outright Packerland Conference title and is looking to win its first regional title since winning the D3 state title in 2013. Previously: 8.

10. Southern Door (16-5): The Eagles will look to make a D3 playoff run after a loss to Gibraltar last week prevented them from winning a share of the Packerland Conference title. Previously: 7.

Players of the week

Brooke Geier, Kewaunee: The senior scored 17 points against Algoma to break Kewaunee’s single-season scoring record. Geier’s 452 points surpasses the previous mark of 441 set by Jenny Rubens during the 1990-91 season.

Antonia King and Jazzlynn Koeller, G.B. West: The duo combined for 59 points and 11 3-pointers against Appleton Xavier. King scored 25 points with six 3s, while Koeller scored 34 points with five 3s.

Jaddan Simmons, G.B. Southwest: The freshman recorded 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in addition to making the game-winning basket with 2 seconds remaining in a 54-52 victory at Pulaski.

Ally Tonn, Pulaski: The senior was 5-for-7 from 3-point range in scoring a season-high 20 points in a win over Manitowoc.

Shae Tonn, Peshtigo: The junior tallied 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals to power the Bulldogs to a 60-49 win over Wausaukee last Tuesday to clinch a fifth straight M&O Conference title.

Girls rankings compiled by Andrew Pekarek