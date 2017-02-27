ALL-USA Green Bay basketball rankings

Boys rankings

1. Bay Port (20-2): Enters the WIAA tournament on a 16-game winning streak. Went undefeated in the Fox River Classic Conference, finishing the league season with a win over Green Bay Notre Dame on Thursday. Previously: 1.

2. Pulaski (18-4): After going through its only rough patch of the season a week earlier, the Red Raiders responded by beating Manitowoc and Sheboygan North and finishing runner-up to the Pirates in the FRCC. Previously: 2.

3. Luxemburg-Casco (19-3): The North Eastern Conference champions have won six straight since its only league loss to Marinette. Previously: 3.

4. Southern Door (19-3): Captured a third straight Packerland Conference championship and has won 13 of 15 games in the new calendar year. Previously: 4.

5. Peshtigo (20-2): The Marinette-Oconto Conference champions won 20 or more games for the second straight season and the sixth time in the last seven. Previously: 6.

6. West De Pere (15-7): The runner-up to Appleton Xavier in the Bay Conference. Will play Green Bay Notre Dame in a Division 2 regional semifinal on Friday. The Phantoms went 1-1 against FRCC teams this season, beating Ashwaubenon and losing to Green Bay Southwest. Previously: 5.

7. De Pere (14-8): Had a strong finish to the regular season, winning five of its last six and finishing third in the FRCC. Previously: 8.

8. Sturgeon Bay (16-5): Finished runner-up in the Packerland. With one victory, it will have its most wins since going 20-3 in 2004-05. Previously: 9.

9. G.B. Notre Dame (14-8): Lost three of its last four and four of its last six to end the season, but still finished tied for fourth in the FRCC. Previously: 7.

10. Oconto (15-7):

The Blue Devils are averaging 72.6 points per game. Previously: 10.

Players of the week

Jacob DeStarkey, Pulaski: Another big week for the senior forward, which included 35 points in a win over Sheboygan North.

Zack Crockett, G.B. East: Scored a game-high 24 points to help lead the Red Devils to an upset at West De Pere.

Matthew Wagner, Marinette: Had 25 points against Clintonville and 14 against Oconto Falls.

Johnny Santaga, G.B. Notre Dame: Had 21 points, four rebounds and four assists in a win over Sheboygan South and 13 points in a loss at Bay Port.

Carson Moe, Oconto: Scored a game-high 28 points to help the Blue Devils beat Algoma and followed with 24 in a win over Northeastern Wisconsin Lutheran.