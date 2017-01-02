ALL-USA Green Bay basketball rankings

GIRLS



Rankings

1. West De Pere (9-0): Held Bay Port to a season-low point total Friday. Last ranking: 1.

2. Wrightstown (8-1): Showed resilience during a four-overtime loss to unbeaten Melrose-Mindoro last Tuesday. Last ranking: 2.

3. Bay Port (7-3): Pulled even atop the FRCC by beating De Pere Thursday. Last ranking: 7.

4. De Pere (8-2): Will be looking to bounce back from first conference loss. Last ranking: 3.

5. Ashwaubenon (7-2): Balanced squad with three players averaging double-digit points. Last ranking: 4.

6. Luxemburg-Casco (8-1): Riding seven-game winning streak since loss to Wrightstown. Last ranking: 8.

7. Pulaski (6-3): Shooting 32.9 percent from 3-point range and has four players with at least 10 treys. Last ranking: 6.

8. Kewaunee (8-2): Hung tough in loss to undefeated Laconia Wednesday. Last ranking: 5.

9. G.B. Notre Dame (6-4): Received a confidence boost by rallying to beat previously unbeaten Hortonville Thursday. Last ranking: 9.

10. Seymour (8-4): Junior Jenna Krause returned to lineup last week after missing eight games with a hand injury. Last ranking: 10.

Players of the week

Mara Allen, Oconto: The 6-foot-1 sophomore tallied 11 points, 14 rebounds and three assists in a three-point victory Thursday against Oneida Nation. She scored a team-high 14 points Friday in the title game of the Gresham Holiday Tournament.

Morgan Meerstein, N.E.W. Lutheran: The senior guard scored a game-high 20 points in an overtime win against Manawa on Tuesday and followed it up Wednesday with a 14-point performance to help the Blazers win the Marion Holiday Invite.

Maddie Re, Bay Port: The Truman State recruit continues to be a rebounding machine. She grabbed 19 rebounds in posting a double-double during a win Thursday against De Pere and came back Friday with 14 rebounds against West De Pere.

Maddie Reitz, G.B. Notre Dame: The 5-foot-11 junior scored a game-high 22 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists Thursday to power the Tritons to an overtime win at previously undefeated Hortonville.

Raven VandenLangenberg, Seymour: The 5-foot-8 junior helped the Thunder rally from a 15-2 deficit at the start of Wednesday’s game at Oshkosh West by recording 16 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Games to watch

Kewaunee at Algoma, Tuesday: The Storm will look to remain undefeated in Packerland Conference play and end a six-game losing streak in the “War on the Shore.”

Peshtigo at Wausaukee, Thursday: The undefeated Rangers will get their first big test of the season when they attempt to end Peshtigo’s 43-game M&O Conference winning streak.

Bay Port at Pulaski, Friday: The Pirates will be looking to redeem an FRCC loss to the Red Raiders from Dec. 1. Bay Port also faces a tough test Tuesday when it hosts a young Ashwaubenon team on the rise.

– Girls rankings compiled by Andrew Pekarek

BOYS

Rankings

1. Bay Port (5-2): Has won five of last six games. Junior forward Jack Plumb has missed the last two games with a sprained ankle. Last ranking: 1.

2. Pulaski (6-1): The Red Raiders are riding a five-game winning streak and averaging 71 points during that span. Last ranking: 3.

3. De Pere (5-2): Tied with Bay Port and Pulaski atop the Fox River Classic Conference standings at 3-0. Last ranking: 6.

4. Southern Door (6-1): Suffered its first loss of the season against Sturgeon Bay. Last ranking: 2.

5. Luxemburg-Casco (5-2): Had won five straight before a loss to Waupun at the Shawano Classic on Wednesday. Last ranking: 4.

6. G.B. Southwest (5-2): Only losses have come against the Pirates and Redbirds. Last ranking: 7.

7. West De Pere (7-3): Halted a two-game losing streak with a 60-59 win Friday at Madison West. Last ranking: 5.

8. G.B. Notre Dame (5-2): Beat Green Bay West and Green Bay East at the Green Bay City Classic and has won three straight since back-to-back losses to Southwest and Pulaski. Last ranking: 8.

9. Peshtigo (6-1): Only undefeated team in Marinette-Oconto Conference play. Averaging 71.1 points. Last ranking: 10.

10. Sturgeon Bay (5-2): Had a huge 67-43 win against Southern Door before Christmas to move into a tie for first with the Eagles in the Packerland Conference. Last ranking: NR.

Players of the week

Will Pytleski, G.B. Southwest: Had 28 points against East and a game-high 27 against West, including four 3-pointers.

Crimsen Powless, Oneida Nation: Scored 25 points against Crandon at the Gresham Holiday tournament and followed with 17 against Gresham.

Matthew Rader, G.B. Notre Dame: Had 26 points and eight rebounds while shooting 10-for-11 against West and 13 points and eight rebounds against East.

Derek Zwick, Wrightstown: Put up 27 points and eight rebounds against Sturgeon Bay at the Shawano Shootout.

Travis Giese, Crivitz: Scored 22 points and shot 8-for-12 in a win over Wabeno/Laona. The junior is averaging 14.7 points and shooting 49 percent.

Games to watch

Appleton Xavier at West De Pere, Tuesday: The teams are tied with Seymour atop the Bay standings at 2-0. Xavier enters undefeated overall at 8-0.

G.B. West and G.B. East, Tuesday: The rivals face off for the first time this season. The Red Devils won both games last season.

G.B. Southwest at Pulaski, Thursday: The Red Raiders have won 14 straight against the Trojans.

– Boys rankings compiled by Scott Venci