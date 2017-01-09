ALL-USA Green Bay basketball rankings

BOYS



1. Bay Port (6-2): Averaging 73.5 points and shooting 47.4 percent overall. Last ranking: 1.

2. Pulaski (8-1): Extended winning streak to seven, beating Green Bay Southwest by 14 and Ashwaubenon by 39. Last ranking: 2.

3. Southern Door (8-1): Responded to its first loss a week earlier by beating Denmark and Gibraltar. Eagles have four players averaging in double figures, led by senior guard Nick LeCaptain’s 22 a contest. Last ranking: 4.

4. Luxemburg-Casco (6-2): Senior guard Bryce Tekulve is averaging a team-high 19.6 points and shooting 55.3 percent overall, 52.8 percent from 3 and 83.3 percent from the line. Last ranking: 5.

5. De Pere (5-3): Suffered first loss in the Fox River Classic Conference to an improved Sheboygan South squad. Difficult week ahead with Bay Port and Pulaski. Last ranking: 3.

6. West De Pere (8-4): Lost to Appleton Xavier in a showdown for first place in the Bay Conference but responded with a 55-51 win over Seymour on Friday. Last ranking: 7.

7. G.B. Notre Dame (6-2): Extended winning streak to four with a 61-54 victory at North. Already halfway to last season’s win total. Last ranking: 8.

8. Peshtigo (8-1): The Bulldogs’ wins have come by an average of 25.3 points. Last ranking: 9.

9. Sturgeon Bay (7-2): Remain in a tie for first with Southern Door in the Packerland Conference after back-to-back wins over Sevastopol and Shawano. Last ranking: 10.

10. G.B. Southwest (5-5): Extremely tough week, losing all three games it played against Sheboygan North, Pulaski and Sheboygan South. Last ranking: 6.

Players of the week

Blake Derricks, Denmark: Scored 24 points and shot 9-for-18 against Southern Door and had 40 points — including a 21-for-25 performance at the line — against Marinette. The senior guard has scored 20 or more points in each of the last five games.

Zack Crockett, G.B. East: Averaged 17.3 points in three games for the Red Devils, who went 2-1 and remain tied for second in the Bay standings.

Jacob DeStarkey, Pulaski: The 6-foot-5 senior had a game-high 18 points in a win over Green Bay Southwest and added 10 in a win against Ashwaubenon.

Samuel Meerstein, N.E.W. Lutheran: The sophomore guard had 19 points and 10 rebounds in a win at Bonduel and followed with 29 points in a victory against Kewaunee.

Matt Wagner, Marinette: Put up 33 points against Oconto, 20 against Denmark and 26 against Waupaca.

Games to watch

Bay Port at De Pere, Tuesday: Two of the top teams in the FRCC face each other, with Bay Port attempting to stay undefeated in league play and the Redbirds needing a win to keep from falling further behind the Pirates and Pulaski.

Little Chute at Luxemburg-Casco, Tuesday: The Spartans are 5-0 in the North Eastern standings, while the Mustangs are 4-1.

De Pere at Pulaski, Friday: If the Redbirds lose to Bay Port, this starts to become a must-win game if they hope to win the FRCC. If they beat the Pirates, they could be playing the Red Raiders with a chance to regain some control.

– Boys rankings compiled by Scott Venci

GIRLS



Rankings

1. West De Pere (10-0): Enters the week with Liz Edinger and Brehna Evans each averaging 16.9 points. Previous ranking: 1.

2. Wrightstown (10-1): Two games left on an eight-game road stretch before its NEC showdown with Freedom next week. Previously: 2.

3. Bay Port (10-3): Picked up three FRCC wins last week, including a victory over Pulaski to avenge a loss from earlier this season. Previously: 3.

4. De Pere (10-2): Swept the season series with Green Bay Notre Dame by limiting the Tritons to a season-low 27 points Friday. Previously: 4.

5. Ashwaubenon (8-3): Has hung tough in losses to Wrightstown, De Pere and Bay Port. Big week ahead for the young Jaguars. Previously: 5.

6. Luxemburg-Casco (9-2): Had seven-game winning streak end to a solid Freedom team last week. Previously: 6.

7. Kewaunee (9-2): Ended a six-game losing streak to Algoma to finish off first half of Packerland Conference schedule without a blemish. Previously: 8.

8. Seymour (9-4): UW-Green Bay recruit Hailey Oskey is averaging 17.5 points per game. Previously: 10.

9. G.B. Southwest (5-6): The Trojans’ victory over Pulaski last week moves them into the rankings. Previously: UR.

10. Pulaski (6-5): The Red Raiders will be looking to bounce back from losses to Southwest and Bay Port. Previously: 7.

Players of the week



Chloe Gwiszynski, Crivitz: Scored a game-high 17 points in a win against Coleman and a game-high 16 points in a two-point victory over Gillett.

Lizzie Miller, De Pere: The senior guard poured in a season-high 26 points against Sheboygan South and a game-high 19 points versus Green Bay Notre Dame in a pair of home wins.

Claire Neumann, Peshtigo: The 5-foot-8 senior totaled 15 points, three rebounds, three assists, seven steals and a block in a four-point win against Niagara last Tuesday. She followed it up with eight points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals to hand Wausaukee its first loss Thursday.

Kate Rolling, Ashwaubenon: The senior guard tallied 10 points Friday during a victory against Green Bay Preble in her second game back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

Jaddan Simmons, G.B. Southwest: The freshman guard recorded 21 points and seven rebounds to power the Trojans to a 60-56 victory over Pulaski last Tuesday.

Games to watch



G.B. Southwest at Ashwaubenon, Tuesday: Southwest will be looking to get its record back to .500 this season in what should be a fun matchup between a pair of up-and-coming teams in the FRCC.

Denmark at Luxemburg-Casco, Thursday: L-C has dropped nine of the previous games 10 games to its rivals and can’t afford another if it wants to stay within striking distance of Wrightstown and Freedom in the North Eastern Conference.

N.E.W. Lutheran at Southern Door, Friday: The Blazers are tied for third in the Packerland Conference and have a chance to measure their progress in a rematch with the second-place Eagles.

– Girls rankings compiled by Andrew Pekarek