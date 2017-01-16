ALL-USA Green Bay basketball rankings

GIRLS



Rankings

1. West De Pere (12-0): Limiting opponents to 32.8 points per game and have allowed 40 points in a game just once this season. Previous ranking: 1.

2. Wrightstown (11-1): Balanced squad with five players averaging at least 9.7 points per game. Previously: 2.

3. Bay Port (11-3): Maddie Re is averaging 12.8 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. Previously: 3.

4. De Pere (12-2): Redbirds have won four straight since a loss at Bay Port. Previously: 4.

5. Ashwaubenon (9-3): Ended a 14-game losing streak against Green Bay Notre Dame with a 53-50 road victory Friday. Previously: 5.

6. Luxemburg-Casco (10-2): The Spartans are shooting 36.9 percent (59-for-160) from 3-point range. Previously: 6.

7. Kewaunee (11-2): Brooke Geier is averaging 21.9 points per game to lead the Packerland Conference. Previously: 7.

8. Seymour (10-4): The Thunder is looking to stay on course in the Bay Conference before its rematch with West De Pere next week. Previously: 8.

9. G.B. Southwest (6-6): The Trojans have won four of their last five games. Previously: 9.

10. Peshtigo (9-2): The Bulldogs have won eight straight this season and are riding a 46-game winning streak in the M&O Conference. Previously: UR.

Players of the week

Brehna Evans, West De Pere: The 5-foot-8 junior combined for 38 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds, five steals and two blocks in wins over Valders and Shawano last week.

Jazzlynn Koeller, G.B. West: The junior guard scored 18 of her game-high 23 points in the second half of a three-point loss Thursday at Menasha.

Liz Nies, De Pere: The 6-foot senior totaled 26 points and 21 rebounds in victories over Sheboygan North and Pulaski last week.

Cassie Schiltz, Luxemburg-Casco: The 5-foot-11 sophomore recorded 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in a victory Thursday over Denmark.

Autumn Schlader, Ashwaubenon: The junior guard connected on three 3-pointers in scoring a season-high 21 points in a three-point victory Friday at Green Bay Notre Dame.

Games to watch

Pulaski at Ashwaubenon, Tuesday: The Red Raiders will attempt to end a three-game losing streak against a tough Jaguars team.

Freedom at Wrightstown, Thursday: The Tigers have an opportunity to take a two-game lead in the North Eastern Conference standings with a home win.

G.B. Notre Dame at G.B. Southwest, Saturday: The host Trojans will try to split the season series following a 13-point loss to Notre Dame on Dec. 13.

– Girls rankings compiled by Andrew Pekarek

BOYS



Rankings

1. Bay Port (8-2): Has won four straight, including a 53-46 victory at De Pere on Saturday. It was one day after scoring a season-high 96 points against Green Bay Preble. Last ranking: 1.

2. Pulaski (9-1): Averaging 67.9 points per game during its eight-game winning streak. Last ranking: 2.

3. Southern Door (8-1): Averaging 80.3 points and shooting 55.7 percent overall. Last ranking: 3.

4. Luxemburg-Casco (7-2): Leads Little Chute by one game for the top spot in the North Eastern Conference standings. Spartans are only team without a loss in league play. Last ranking: 4.

5. West De Pere (9-4): Senior guard Taylor Rahn had 15 points in a win at Shawano on Friday and is averaging a team-high 12.2. Last ranking: 6.

6. G.B. Notre Dame (8-2): One of the hottest teams in the area entering a tough week in which it plays De Pere, Bay Port and Green Bay Southwest. Tritons have won six straight after victories over Ashwaubenon and Greenfield last week. Last ranking: 7.

7. Peshtigo (9-1): Scored a season-high 84 points in a victory at Wausaukee on Thursday and leads the Marinette-Oconto Conference by one game over Lena. Last ranking: 8.

8. Sturgeon Bay (8-2): Extended winning streak to four after putting up a season-high 85 at Shiocton on Friday. Last ranking: 9.

9. G.B. Southwest (6-5): Beat Manitowoc 69-64 on Friday behind 20 points from sophomore Will Pytleski. Last ranking: 10.

10. De Pere (5-5): Has lost three straight and trails Bay Port and Pulaski by three games in the Fox River Classic Conference after losing to both teams last week. Last ranking: 5.

Players of the week

Blake Derricks, Denmark: One week after scoring 40 points against Marinette, the 6-foot-2 senior guard did it again in a win against Fox Valley Lutheran. He’s averaging 22 points and shooting 47 percent.

Bryce Te Kulve, Luxemburg-Casco: Scored a game-high 26 points and hit four 3-pointers to help the Spartans to a commanding win over Clintonville.

Jack Plumb, Bay Port: The standout big man went 7-for-7 from the field and scored 20 points against Preble and followed with 14 against De Pere.

Richard Summers, Oneida Nation: The sophomore forward scored 22 points and hit six 3s in a victory at Niagara.

Matthew Rader, G.B. Notre Dame: Averaged 16 points and 8.5 rebounds and shot 56 percent in the Tritons’ 2-0 week.

Games to watch

Pulaski at Bay Port, Tuesday: A showdown between the final two undefeated teams in the FRCC. The teams each beat each other on the road last season, with Pulaski winning 54-52 at Bay Port and the Pirates returning the favor later in the season in a 65-61 victory.​

Sturgeon Bay at Oconto, Friday: The Clippers are tied with Southern Door for first in the Packerland, while the Blue Devils are just a game back.

G.B. Southwest at G.B. Notre Dame, Saturday: The Trojans beat the Tritons 77-58 in the first meeting of the season on Dec. 13, one of only two losses for Notre Dame.

– Boys rankings compiled by Scott Venci