ALL-USA Green Bay basketball rankings

BOYS



Rankings



1. Bay Port (9-2): Beat Green Bay Notre Dame to remain tied with Pulaski atop the Fox River Classic Conference at 7-0. Last ranking: 1.

2. Pulaski (10-1): Extended winning streak to nine with a win at Sheboygan North. Red Raiders haven’t lost since November. Last ranking: 2.

3. Southern Door (10-1): Sophomore forward Derik LeCaptain had 15 rebounds against Northeastern Wisconsin Lutheran and 10 against Sheboygan Falls in a 2-0 week. Last ranking: 3.

4. Luxemburg-Casco (9-2): The Spartans have won four straight and have scored 74 or more points in each game. It includes 94 against Oconto on Thursday, the third time this season they have put up at least 91. Last ranking: 4.

5. West De Pere (10-4): Has won four of its last five and remains a half-game behind Appleton Xavier for first in the Bay Conference. Last ranking: 5.

6. Peshtigo (10-1): One game after scoring a season-high 84 points, the Bulldogs followed with 88 in a win over Marinette St. Thomas. The senior duo of Joey Bradley and Ryley Demmith combined for 41 points in the victory. Last ranking: 7.

7. Sturgeon Bay (9-3): Had season-high five-game winning streak end with an 84-61 nonconference loss to Xavier. It was the most points allowed by the Clippers this season. Last ranking: 8.

8. G.B. Notre Dame (8-4): Dropped back-to-back games against Bay Port and Green Bay Southwest by a combined six points. Last ranking: 6.

9. G.B. Southwest (7-6): Rebounded from an upset loss to Green Bay Preble by beating the Tritons for the second time this season. Last ranking: 9.

10. De Pere (6-5): Halted three-game losing streak with a 53-46 win over Manitowoc on Friday. Max Huddleston had a team-high 13 points. Last ranking: 10.

Players of the week



Camden Wall, G.B. Preble: The junior scored 28 points in a win over Southwest and hit six 3-pointers. He is averaging 14.3 points a contest.

Ben Wittig, Ashwaubenon: The 6-foot-2 senior guard put up 25 points and made four 3s in a dominating 71-42 victory against Sheboygan South.

Nick LeCaptain, Southern Door: Had 35 points and shot 7-for-14 against N.E.W. Lutheran and added 15 points, four rebounds and three assists against Sheboygan Falls.

Zane Short, Denmark: A nice all-around game for the sophomore forward in a win against Waupaca, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Kaden Richards, Shawano: Scored game-high 19 points in a 54-38 win at New London. The junior guard is averaging 12.5 points and shooting 50.6 percent overall.

Games to watch



Lena at Peshtigo, Friday: A showdown between the top two teams in the Marinette-Oconto Conference, with Peshtigo (8-0) leading Lena (7-1) by one game. The Bulldogs won the first meeting this season 64-55.

Little Chute at Luxemburg-Casco, Saturday: The Spartans are in first in the North Eastern Conference at 8-0, while Little Chute is second at 6-1.

Pulaski at Bay Port, Saturday: The showdown between the top two teams in the FRCC. The two split the season series last season.

– Boys rankings compiled by Scott Venci

GIRLS



Rankings



1. West De Pere (13-0): Senior Liz Edinger is six points away from reaching 1,000 for her career. Previous ranking: 1.

2. Wrightstown (12-2): Tigers bounce back from loss to Freedom with win over Luxemburg-Casco. Previously: 2.

3. Bay Port (12-3): Maddie Re recorded her eighth double-double of the season as the Pirates swept the season series with Green Bay Notre Dame. Previously: 3.

4. De Pere (13-2): Lizzie Miller poured in 22 points during a 40-point win Friday at Manitowoc. Previously: 4.

5. Ashwaubenon (10-3): Grabbed 22 offensive rebounds and forced Sheboygan South into 39 turnovers to surpass its win total from last season. Previously: 5.

6. Luxemburg-Casco (12-3): Sophomore Cassie Schiltz has scored at least 20 points seven times this season. Previously: 6.

7. Kewaunee (13-2): Senior Brooke Geier is averaging 20.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.4 steals per game. Previously: 7.

8. Seymour (11-4): Thunder scored a season-high 77 points at Green Bay West. Previously: 8.

9. Peshtigo (12-2): Bulldogs are averaging 33.8 rebounds per game. Previously: 10.

10. G.B. Notre Dame (8-7): The Tritons ended a three-game losing streak by beating Green Bay Southwest and sweeping the season series. Previously: UR.

Players of the week



Yehli Rodriguez and Jashon Killspotted, Oneida Nation: Both players recorded double-doubles Thursday in a win over Coleman with Rodriguez accounting for 28 points and 15 rebounds, while Killspotted tallied 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Megan Servais, Ashwaubenon: The 6-foot junior posted 15 points and 11 rebounds, including 10 offensive boards, in a victory at Sheboygan South.

Jaddan Simmons, G.B. Southwest: The freshman guard totaled 26 points, nine steals, seven rebounds and four assists in a win over Green Bay Preble and scored 16 points in a loss to Green Bay Notre Dame.

Megan Suhs, Marinette: The 5-foot-9 senior tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds in a win against Clintonville.

Taylor Yonker, Gillett: The 5-foot-7 junior made five 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 28 points to lead the Tigers to a win over Lena.

Games to watch



De Pere at G.B. Southwest, Tuesday: The Trojans are 0-6 against the five teams with winning records in the FRCC and will look to pull an upset to avoid being swept in the season series with the Redbirds.

West De Pere at Seymour, Thursday: The Thunder will be aiming to avoid a sweep in the season series and pull even atop the Bay Conference with the Phantoms, who won 55-24 on Dec. 6.

Kewaunee at Southern Door, Friday: The Eagles have the opportunity to pull even atop the Packerland Conference with the Storm, which won 55-50 on Dec. 2.

– Girls rankings compiled by Andrew Pekarek