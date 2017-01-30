ALL-USA Green Bay basketball rankings

GIRLS



Rankings



1. West De Pere (14-0): The Phantoms took a big step towards securing a third straight Bay Conference title with a win at Seymour. Previous ranking: 1.

2. Wrightstown (13-2): Alisha Murphy and Danielle Nennig enter the week tied for second on the school’s all-time scoring list with 971 career points. Previously: 2.

3. De Pere (15-2): Senior guard Lizzie Miller has scored at least 22 points in the last three games for the Fox River Classic Conference leader. Previously: 4.

4. Bay Port (13-4): Pirates sustained five-point loss Friday at Sheboygan North. Previously: 3.

5. Luxemburg-Casco (13-3): Sophomore Cassie Schiltz posted first double-double of the season Friday in win over Fox Valley Lutheran. Previously: 6.

6. Ashwaubenon (11-4): Jaguars dropped game at Sheboygan North and have tough road stretch ahead with games at Pulaski, Green Bay Southwest and De Pere. Previously: 5.

7. Seymour (11-5): The Thunder held tough in a nine-point loss to West De Pere. Previously: 8.

8. Southern Door (12-4): The Eagles held on for a 47-44 victory over Kewaunee Friday to keep pace with the Storm in the Packerland Conference standings. Previously: UR.

9. Kewaunee (13-3): The Storm will face a tough test Saturday when it hosts Hortonville in a nonconference game. Previously: 7.

10. G.B. Notre Dame (9-7): The Tritons didn’t allow Manitowoc to make a field goal in the first half of a FRCC win last week. Previously: 10.

Players of the week



Ja’Staria Brantley, G.B. East: The senior guard tallied a game-high 22 points Thursday to power the Red Devils to their first Bay Conference victory of the season over Menasha.

Liz Edinger, West De Pere: The senior guard scored a game-high 24 points and surpassed 1,000 career points Thursday in a victory at Seymour.

Morgan Meerstein, N.E.W. Lutheran: The senior went 7-for-10 from 3-point range in scoring a game-high 28 points to lift the Blazers to a Thursday at Gibraltar.

Payton Pluff, Gibraltar: The 5-foot-11 sophomore totaled 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks against N.E.W. Lutheran, while posting 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals Saturday in a win over Florence.

Greta Sleeter, Suring: The senior connected on six 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 30 points Friday in a win over Marinette St. Thomas.

Games to watch



Bay Port at De Pere, Saturday: The Redbirds also host Sheboygan North Tuesday before their rematch against Bay Port, which handed De Pere its only FRCC loss last month.

Stoughton at West De Pere, Saturday: The unbeaten Phantoms will face a tough test in a meeting between Division 2 teams ranked in the top five of both state polls.

Ashwaubenon at G.B. Southwest, Saturday: The first of two meetings between two young teams on the rise.

– Girls rankings compiled by Andrew Pekarek

BOYS



Rankings



1. Bay Port (12-2): Finished a 3-0 week with a huge overtime win against Pulaski in a showdown between the final two undefeated teams in the Fox River Classic Conference. Pirates have won eight straight. Last ranking: 1.

2. Pulaski (12-2): Had an impressive 11-game winning streak end in loss to Bay Port. The Red Raiders still have a chance to win or share the FRCC title with eight games left, including a rematch against the Pirates on Feb. 17. Last ranking: 2.

3. Southern Door (12-1): Averaging 77 points per game and shooting 52 percent. Last ranking: 3.

4. Luxemburg-Casco (12-2): After beating Little Chute, the Spartans have started to separate a bit from the rest of the North Eastern Conference. Every other team has at least two losses in league play while L-C remains undefeated. Last ranking: 4.

5. G.B. Notre Dame (10-4): The Tritons’ big season continued with a 2-0 week, including a win over a De Pere team they had not beat since 2008. Last ranking: 8.

6. West De Pere (11-5): Suffered a tough loss to New London but bounced back to beat Seymour. Phantoms are two games behind Bay Conference leader Appleton Xavier in the loss column. Last ranking: 5.

7. Peshtigo (11-2): Dealt first loss in the Marinette-Oconto in a 52-51 defeat at Suring. Still leads conference by one game after beating Lena on Friday. Last ranking: 6.

8. Sturgeon Bay (10-4): Senior forward Connor Gajda is averaging 18.2 points and 11.6 rebounds. Last ranking: 7.

9. De Pere (8-6): Tied with Notre Dame for third in the FRCC after its loss to the Tritons. Last ranking: 10.

10. Ashwaubenon (8-6): Went 3-0 last week with wins over Sheboygan North, Green Bay Southwest and Manitowoc and is riding a season-high four-game winning streak. Last ranking: NR.

Players of the week



Jordan Nolle, Bay Port: Averaged 17.6 points and shot 75 percent (21-for-28) in three games. Had 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in the Pirates’ win over Pulaski.

Bryce TeKulve, Luxemburg-Casco: Had 19 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists against Little Chute. Also had 20 points in a win over Waupaca and 26 points and eight rebounds against Wrightstown.

Jacob DeStarkey, Pulaski: Put up 14 points against Green Bay Preble, 13 against Sheboygan South and ended the week with 16 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks against Bay Port.

J’Quail Hanks, G.B. West: Scored a team-high 12 points in a 63-53 win over Gibraltar, which ended a 38-game losing streak.

Ben Wittig, Ashwaubenon: Another big week for the standout senior guard, who had 27 points against North, 20 against Southwest and 29 points, six rebounds and five steals against Manitowoc.

Games to watch



Pulaski at Ashwaubenon, Tuesday: The Red Raiders crushed the Jaguars 63-24 in the first meeting on Jan. 7, which was part of a three-game skid for the Jaguars. Ashwaubenon has been playing better recently but this is a big test.

Denmark at Wrightstown, Thursday: The Vikings beat the Tigers 58-50 in December after losing by an average of 30.5 points in two losses to Wrightstown last season.

De Pere at Bay Port, Friday: The Redbirds’ FRCC title hopes are probably over, but it still can impact the race when they meet the Pirates.

– Boys rankings compiled by Scott Venci