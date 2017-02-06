ALL-USA Green Bay basketball rankings

BOYS

Rankings

1. Bay Port (14-2): The Pirates are rolling after wins against Manitowoc and De Pere. They extended their winning streak to 10, their longest since a 15-game streak in 2011-12. Bay Port remains one game ahead of Pulaski for first in the Fox River Classic Conference. Previous ranking: 1.

2. Pulaski (14-2): Kept pressure on Bay Port with wins over Ashwaubenon and Manitowoc. Has won 13 of 14, with the only loss during that span coming against the Pirates. Previously: 2.

3. Southern Door (14-2): Dropped a nonconference game to Manitowoc Roncalli but responded with a win at home against Seveastopol and a road victory at Kewaunee. The Eagles and Sturgeon Bay are the only two Packerland Conference teams with just one loss in league play. Previously: 3.

4. Luxemburg-Casco (13-3): Suffered first loss in the North Eastern Conference with a 76-75 defeat to Marinette that also ended an eight-game winning streak. Previously: 4.

5. West De Pere (12-5): Tyler Schwartz (12 ppg) is one of three Phantoms averaging double figures. Previously: 5.

6. Green Bay Notre Dame (12-4): Scored 80 or more points for the second time this season with a win at Sheboygan North on Friday. Junior forward-center Matthew Rader is averaging a team-high 14.1 points, while junior guard Avery Lyons is averaging 13.9. Previously: 6.

7. Peshtigo (14-2): Beat Crivitz, Coleman and Niagara last week by 12 or more points each. Previously: 7.

8. Sturgeon Bay (12-4): Came back from a second-half deficit to beat Algoma and cap a 2-0 week that started with a nonconference victory over Two Rivers. Previously: 8.

9. De Pere (9-7): After losing to Bay Port last week, the Redbirds have a showdown against the other top team in the FRCC when they host Pulaski on Friday. De Pere lost the first meeting 64-41 on Jan. 13. Previously: 9.

10. Ashwaubenon (9-7): Lost to a quality Pulaski team to start the week but ended it with a win over Green Bay Southwest, its fifth win in the last six games. A big week coming up with games against De Pere and Notre Dame. Previously: 10.

Players of the week

Blake Derricks, Denmark: The senior guard scored 18 points against Wrightstown, including the 1000th of his career, and then followed with 34 in a win at Oconto.

Hunter Borchert, Lena: The 6-foot-2 guard also surpassed 1,000 career points in a win over Niagara, becoming the eighth player in program history to achieve the feat. Averaged 13.5 points in two wins.

Trevor Cornell, Seymour: Scored 23 points and hit five 3-pointers at Green Bay East and had 10 points against Badger. The junior guard is averaging a team-high 10.8 points.

Jordan Nolle, Bay Port: Back here for the second straight week after a few more big performances. Had 24 points and shot 10-for-15 against Manitowoc and followed with 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting while adding five steals, four rebounds and three assists against De Pere.

Connor Gajda, Sturgeon Bay: Had a game-high 25 points to lead the Clippers to a 43-41 win at Algoma. Also put up 15 against Two Rivers.

Games to watch

Green Bay Notre Dame at Pulaski, Tuesday: The Red Raiders beat the Tritons 67-57 in the first meeting on Dec. 20 and need to win again to keep pace with Bay Port in the FRCC.

West De Pere at Appleton Xavier, Thursday: If the Phantoms (7-2) want any chance to at least share the Bay title, they need to beat Xavier (8-0). West De Pere lost the first showdown 68-59 last month.

Marinette at Denmark, Friday: The two are tied for fifth in the 10-team NEC at 7-6. Marinette is coming off a 2-0 week that includes a huge win at Luxemburg-Casco.

Boys rankings compiled by Scott Venci

GIRLS

Rankings

1. West De Pere (16-1): Sustained its first loss of the season against Stoughton, which is another state-ranked Division 2 team. Previously: 1.

2. De Pere (17-2): The Redbirds picked up an impressive 12-point victory against Bay Port to take a commanding two-game lead in the Fox River Classic Conference. Previously: 3.

3. Wrightstown (15-2): The Tigers have five players averaging at least 8.9 points per game. Previously: 2.

4. Bay Port (14-5): The contributions of 6-foot freshman Mady Draak gives the Pirates a fierce look in the post when paired with 6-foot senior Maddie Re. Previously: 4.

5. Luxemburg-Casco (15-3): Sophomore Jenna Jorgensen is averaging 11.7 points per game, giving Spartans another scoring threat behind sophomore Cassie Schiltz (21.0 ppg). Previously: 5.

6. Seymour (14-5): The Thunder closes out the regular season with three road games. Previously: 7.

7. Ashwaubenon (12-5): The Jaguars will be looking to rebound from an overtime loss at Green Bay Southwest. Previously: 6.

8. Southern Door (14-4): Megan Pavlik (13.6 ppg) and Meghan LaCrosse (10.9 ppg) powering the Eagles. Previously: 8.

9. G.B. Notre Dame (11-7): Tritons allowing only 29.8 points per game during four-game winning streak. Previously: 10.

10. G.B. Southwest (9-8): Trojans picked up their biggest win of the season in rallying for an overtime win against Ashwaubenon. Previously: Unranked.

Players of the week

Anna Boyd, De Pere: The senior guard scored a season-high 13 points in providing a spark in the Redbirds’ win over Bay Port. Boyd tallied 12 of De Pere’s 14 points during a stretch in the first half.

Katelyn Morgan, G.B. Notre Dame: The 5-foot-5 guard scored four points on the Tritons’ Senior Night Friday against Sheboygan South. It was Morgan’s first action of the season after missing a majority of it with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her knee.

Alisha Murphy and Danielle Nennig, Wrightstown: The seniors both surpassed 1,000 career points in a win on Friday against Clintonville. Murphy and Nennig each finished the game at 1,001 career points, which is tied for second on the Tigers’ all-time scoring list.

Hailey Oskey, Seymour: The 5-foot-10 guard recorded 19 pints in a win against Menasha and surpassed 1,000 career points as a junior.

Kiara Thomas, G.B. Southwest: The freshman guard scored 16 points last Tuesday in a win against Sheboygan South and drained six 3-pointers in registering 18 points in an overtime win on Saturday against Ashwaubenon.

Games to watch

Luxemburg-Casco at Freedom, Tuesday: The Spartans will attempt to avenge a 65-44 loss from Jan. 3 to one of the North Eastern Conference co-leaders.

Ashwaubenon at De Pere, Tuesday: The Redbirds can officially clinch a share of the FRCC title with a win, while the Jaguars will be playing their last road game of the regular season before closing out their schedule with four straight home games.

G.B. East at G.B. West, Saturday: West, which has won three straight games, will be looking to sweep the season series after pulling out a 47-46 victory over East on Dec. 15 in the first meeting.

Girls rankings compiled by Andrew Pekarek