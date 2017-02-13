ALL-USA Green Bay basketball rankings

GIRLS

Rankings

1. West De Pere (18-1): The Phantoms clinched a third straight Bay Conference title. Previously: 1.

2. De Pere (19-2): The Redbirds have secured the outright Fox River Classic Conference title. Previously: 2.

3. Wrightstown (18-2): The Tigers have scored at least 50 points in every game and are averaging 64.4 points per game. Previously: 3.

4. Luxemburg-Casco (17-3): The Spartans picked up an impressive overtime victory at Freedom last Tuesday. Previously: 5.

5. Bay Port (16-5): Maddie Re — aka Maddie Re-bound — is averaging 11.2 rebounds per game to lead the FRCC. Previously: 4.

6. Seymour (16-5): The Thunder made 15 3-pointers in a win at Shawano and are shooting 32.3 percent from 3-point range. Previously: 6.

7. Southern Door (15-4): Meghan LaCrosse is averaging 11.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. Previously: 8.

8. Kewaunee (16-4): Brooke Geier is averaging 20.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.6 steals per game. Previously: Not ranked.

9. Green Bay Notre Dame (12-8): Kaycee Gierczak tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds in a win at Ashwaubenon to rebound from a second loss against Pulaski. Previously: 9.

10. Ashwaubenon (13-7): Beat Pulaski on Saturday to complete the regular-season sweep. Will try to force series split with Green Bay Southwest on Tuesday. Previously: 7.

Players of the week

Brehna Evans, West De Pere: The junior totaled 23 points, 11 steals, four rebounds and three assists in a win Friday against Appleton Xavier. She was 7-for-9 from 3-point range in two victories last week.

Jenna Krause, Seymour: The junior went 4-for-5 from 3-point range in scoring 14 points and posting a double-double with 10 assists during a win Friday at Shawano.

Maddie Re, Bay Port: The 6-foot senior broke a school record for career rebounds last Tuesday in a victory over Southwest. Re totaled 19 points and 20 rebounds in the win, while recording 19 points and 15 rebounds in a victory on Friday over Preble for her 11th double-double of the season. The Truman State recruit has 682 career rebounds.

Cassie Schiltz, Luxemburg-Casco: The sophomore recorded a career-high 40 points to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in leading the Spartans to a 77-71 overtime win at Freedom last Tuesday.

Claire Sipple, Denmark: The sophomore went 6-for-7 from 3-point range in scoring 19 points in a win last Tuesday at Marinette.

Games to watch

Wausaukee at Peshtigo, Tuesday: The Bulldogs have won 53 straight conference games and can clinch a share of a fifth straight M&O Conference title with a win against the Rangers, who are tied for second in the M&O.

Algoma at Kewaunee, Thursday: The Storm will need a win in the “War on the Shore” series in order to win a share of the Packerland Conference title with Southern Door.

Wrightstown at Freedom, Friday: The Tigers will be looking to avenge a six-point home loss last month and win the outright North Eastern Conference title.

Girls rankings compiled by Andrew Pekarek

BOYS

Rankings

1. Bay Port (16-2): The Pirates are inching closer to at least earning a share of the Fox River Classic Conference title after victories over G.B. Southwest and G.B. Preble last week. Their win streak is at 12. Previously: 1.

2. Pulaski (16-2): Kept rolling with big wins over G.B. Notre Dame and De Pere. The Red Raiders’ only loss since November has come against Bay Port, but they have a chance to move into a tie for first when they host the Pirates this week. Previously: 2.

3. Southern Door (15-2): Survived a close one in a 65-63 win over Algoma last Tuesday, the first of five straight at home. Previously: 3.

4. Luxemburg-Casco (15-3): Closing in on the North Eastern Conference title, leading Little Chute by two games in the loss column with three leagues games remaining. Previously: 4.

5. West De Pere (13-6): The Phantoms’ Bay Conference title hopes all but ended with a loss to Appleton Xavier, but they have a chance to finish strong heading into the tournament. Previously: 5.

6. G.B. Notre Dame (13-5): Three of the Tritons’ losses have come against Bay Port and Pulaski. They can’t win the FRCC, but they remain one game ahead of Sheboygan North and De Pere for third place. Previously: 6.

7. Peshtigo (16-2): Senior forward-center Ryley Demmith is averaging 15.9 points and 9.6 rebounds and is shooting 55.4 percent. Previously: 7.

8. Sturgeon Bay (13-4): Averaging 66 points per game and shooting 46.4 percent overall. Previously: 8.

9. Oconto (12-6): Juniors Connor Ebben (19.5 ppg) and Carson Moe (19 ppg) are leading the way for the Blue Devils, who have won four of five. Previously: Not ranked.

10. De Pere (10-8): The Redbirds have won five of eight, with the three defeats coming against the top three teams in the FRCC. Previously: 9.

Players of the week

Zack Crockett, G.B. East: The 6-foot-4 senior forward scored 30 points in a loss to Xavier and followed with 24 in a win over Green Bay West. He’s averaging 19.7 points.

Jacob DeStarkey, Pulaski: Had 29 points and eight rebounds against Notre Dame and added eight points in a win over De Pere.

Connor Heise, Lena: Scored his 1,000th career point in a 22-point effort against Crivitz, becoming the program’s ninth boys player to achieve the milestone.

Kaden Richards, Shawano: The sophomore guard scored 19 points and hit four 3-pointers in a win at Seymour. He’s averaging 13.7 points and shooting 50.9 percent overall and 50.6 percent from 3.

Blake Derricks, Denmark: Put up 15 points against Oconto Falls and followed with 34 against Marinette. It’s the sixth time this season the senior guard has scored 32 or more points.

Games to watch

Bay Port at Pulaski, Friday: The teams entered the week a combined 27-1 in FRCC play. The Pirates beat the Red Raiders 67-65 in the first meeting last month.

Sturgeon Bay at Southern Door, Friday: Both have just one loss in the Packerland, which means this game could decide the champion. The Clippers won the first meeting 67-43 on Dec. 22.

Denmark at Luxemburg-Casco: This will be the Spartans’ third and final game of the week as it looks to wrap up the NEC. They beat the Vikings 77-66 on Jan. 21 behind Mitchell Jandrin’s 20 points.

Boys rankings compiled by Scott Venci