ALL-USA Ozarks 2016-2017 Girls Golf

News-Leader 2016-2017 ALL-USA Ozarks Girls Golf
All players listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:
Ari Acuff, Kickapoo*
Wriley Hiebert, Glendale*
Kayla Pfitzner, Springfield Catholic
Meredith Sharp, Greenwood
Amber Wilson, Camdenton*
Olivia Ramsey, Nixa
Katie Hamilton, Republic
McKenna Krysl, Hollister
Zoe Brown, Purdy
Hannah Aherin, Ozark
Annie Strong, Rogersville
Ashtynn Russell, Bolivar
*denotes finalist for News-Leader Sports Awards 2016-2017 Girls Golf Player of the Year