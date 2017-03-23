ALL-USA Ozarks 2016-2017 Girls Golf

News-Leader 2016-2017 ALL-USA Ozarks Girls Golf

All players listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:

Ari Acuff, Kickapoo*

Wriley Hiebert, Glendale*

Kayla Pfitzner, Springfield Catholic

Meredith Sharp, Greenwood

Amber Wilson, Camdenton*

Olivia Ramsey, Nixa

Katie Hamilton, Republic

McKenna Krysl, Hollister

Zoe Brown, Purdy

Hannah Aherin, Ozark

Annie Strong, Rogersville

Ashtynn Russell, Bolivar

*denotes finalist for News-Leader Sports Awards 2016-2017 Girls Golf Player of the Year