ALL-USA Ozarks Boys Cross Country 2016-2017

News-Leader 2016-2017 ALL-USA Ozarks Boys Cross Country
All runners listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:
Luke Miller, Glendale
Logan Bohannon, Ozark
Preston Burgess, Parkview
Brett Thornton, Branson
Blake Procell, Nixa
Brenden Crews, Kickapoo
Stephen Kielhofner, Springfield Catholic*
Nathan Painter, Bolivar
Trenton Wells, Buffalo
Tracen McKinney, Bolivar
Shane Burns, Strafford*
Dustin Shoemaker, Humansville*
Easton Sabala, Hermitage
Bailey Jones, Hermitage
*denotes finalist for News-Leader Sports Awards 2016-2017 Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year