ALL-USA Ozarks Boys Cross Country 2016-2017

News-Leader 2016-2017 ALL-USA Ozarks Boys Cross Country

All runners listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:

Luke Miller, Glendale

Logan Bohannon, Ozark

Preston Burgess, Parkview

Brett Thornton, Branson

Blake Procell, Nixa

Brenden Crews, Kickapoo

Stephen Kielhofner, Springfield Catholic*

Nathan Painter, Bolivar

Trenton Wells, Buffalo

Tracen McKinney, Bolivar

Shane Burns, Strafford*

Dustin Shoemaker, Humansville*

Easton Sabala, Hermitage

Bailey Jones, Hermitage

*denotes finalist for News-Leader Sports Awards 2016-2017 Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year