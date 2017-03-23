ALL-USA Ozarks Boys Swimming and Diving 2016-2017

News-Leader 2016-2017 ALL-USA Ozarks Boys Swimming and Diving
All swimmers listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:
Boys swimming
Gabriel Ting, Central
Daniel Brinck, Nixa
Henry Feyh, Glendale*
Mason Hatch, Kickapoo*
Cameron Smith, Ozark
Sam Clifford, Ozark
Cole Smith, Ozark
Jorge Flores, Glendale
Sam Beatty, Glendale
Ethan Bergmann, Rogersville
Ivan Berkheimer, Kickapoo
Jack Barta, Monett
Boys diving
Cole Earl, Glendale*
Andrew Thomas, Glendale
Jake Wannemacher, Kickapoo
*denotes finalist for News-Leader Sports Awards 2016-2017 Boys Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Year