ALL-USA Ozarks Boys Swimming and Diving 2016-2017

News-Leader 2016-2017 ALL-USA Ozarks Boys Swimming and Diving

All swimmers listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:

Boys swimming

Gabriel Ting, Central

Daniel Brinck, Nixa

Henry Feyh, Glendale*

Mason Hatch, Kickapoo*

Cameron Smith, Ozark

Sam Clifford, Ozark

Cole Smith, Ozark

Jorge Flores, Glendale

Sam Beatty, Glendale

Ethan Bergmann, Rogersville

Ivan Berkheimer, Kickapoo

Jack Barta, Monett

Boys diving

Cole Earl, Glendale*

Andrew Thomas, Glendale

Jake Wannemacher, Kickapoo

*denotes finalist for News-Leader Sports Awards 2016-2017 Boys Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Year