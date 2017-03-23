ALL-USA Ozarks Girls Cross Country 2016-2017

News-Leader 2016-2017 ALL-USA Ozarks Girls Cross Country

All runners listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:

Claire Workman, Summit Prep*

Katie McCune, Summit Prep

Claire McCune, Summit Prep

Madeline Caruthers, Branson

Kaitlyn Jones, Nixa

Kelie Henderson, Bolivar*

Laci Lindsay, Bolivar

Anna Galligos, Springfield Catholic

Anna Bandy, Bolivar

Erin Hall, Ash Grove

Alexis Barber, Ozark

Adeline Holder, Branson

Kelsey Winfrey, Lebanon

Sydney Pyrah, Willard

Tabitha Weber, Marshfield*

*denotes finalist for News-Leader Sports Awards 2016-2017 Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year