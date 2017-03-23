ALL-USA Ozarks Girls Cross Country 2016-2017

News-Leader 2016-2017 ALL-USA Ozarks Girls Cross Country
All runners listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:
Claire Workman, Summit Prep*
Katie McCune, Summit Prep
Claire McCune, Summit Prep
Madeline Caruthers, Branson
Kaitlyn Jones, Nixa
Kelie Henderson, Bolivar*
Laci Lindsay, Bolivar
Anna Galligos, Springfield Catholic
Anna Bandy, Bolivar
Erin Hall, Ash Grove
Alexis Barber, Ozark
Adeline Holder, Branson
Kelsey Winfrey, Lebanon
Sydney Pyrah, Willard
Tabitha Weber, Marshfield*
*denotes finalist for News-Leader Sports Awards 2016-2017 Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year