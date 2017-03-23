ALL-USA Ozarks girls swimming and diving 2016-2017

News-Leader 2016-2017 ALL-USA Ozarks girls swimming and diving

All athletes listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:

Swimming

Alison Pool, Kickapoo

Kayla Herron, Kickapoo

Krystal Caylor, Kickapoo*

Maddie Duncan, Glendale

Cali Hackworth, Glendale*

Molly Moore, Summit Prep*

Olivia Stoneman, Nixa

Claire McCune, Summit Prep

Katie McCune, Summit Prep

Cabrini Johnson, Rogersville

Kali Seymour, Ozark

Diving

Megana Swords, Central

Josie Stephens, Glendale

Chloe Cothern, Kickapoo

Victoria Carder, Hillcrest

*denotes finalist for News-Leader Sports Awards 2016-2017 Girls Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Year