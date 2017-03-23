ALL-USA Ozarks girls swimming and diving 2016-2017

News-Leader 2016-2017 ALL-USA Ozarks girls swimming and diving
All athletes listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:
Swimming
Alison Pool, Kickapoo
Kayla Herron, Kickapoo
Krystal Caylor, Kickapoo*
Maddie Duncan, Glendale
Cali Hackworth, Glendale*
Molly Moore, Summit Prep*
Olivia Stoneman, Nixa
Claire McCune, Summit Prep
Katie McCune, Summit Prep
Cabrini Johnson, Rogersville
Kali Seymour, Ozark
Diving
Megana Swords, Central
Josie Stephens, Glendale
Chloe Cothern, Kickapoo
Victoria Carder, Hillcrest
*denotes finalist for News-Leader Sports Awards 2016-2017 Girls Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Year