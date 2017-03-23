ALL-USA Ozarks Girls Tennis 2016-2017

News-Leader 2016-2017 ALL-USA Ozarks Girls Tennis

All players listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:

Meera Singhal, Central

Darika Shaibekova, Central

Halena Hadi, Central

Maddie Fulk, Central

Anna Rader, Springfield Catholic*

Emily Kroutil, Springfield Catholic

Rachel Dwyer, Glendale*

Brooke Smith, Glendale

Coral Tracy, Kickapoo*

Raegan Brown, Kickapoo

Claire Conway, Kickapoo

Dannie Wilson, Mt. Vernon

Courtney Potter, Rogersville

Kaitlyn Snyder, Republic

Kaytlin Pearce, Republic

*denotes finalist for News-Leader Sports Awards 2016-2017 Girls Tennis Player of the Year