ALL-USA Ozarks Girls Tennis 2016-2017

News-Leader 2016-2017 ALL-USA Ozarks Girls Tennis
All players listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:
Meera Singhal, Central
Darika Shaibekova, Central
Halena Hadi, Central
Maddie Fulk, Central
Anna Rader, Springfield Catholic*
Emily Kroutil, Springfield Catholic
Rachel Dwyer, Glendale*
Brooke Smith, Glendale
Coral Tracy, Kickapoo*
Raegan Brown, Kickapoo
Claire Conway, Kickapoo
Dannie Wilson, Mt. Vernon
Courtney Potter, Rogersville
Kaitlyn Snyder, Republic
Kaytlin Pearce, Republic
*denotes finalist for News-Leader Sports Awards 2016-2017 Girls Tennis Player of the Year