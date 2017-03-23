ALL-USA Ozarks Softball 2016-2017

News-Leader 2016-2017 ALL-USA Ozarks Softball

All players listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:

P-Rachel Rook, Republic*

P-Bridget Rippe, Willard

P-Jenna Halbrook, Pleasant Hope*

P-Abbey Gann, West Plains

C-Mallory Hardcastle, Hartville

IF-Kristyn Carpenter, Camdenton

IF-Bayley Harman, Walnut Grove

IF-Bre Johnson, Ozark

IF-Kami Holt, Republic

IF-Gracie Jaeger, Branson

IF-Allie Dickerson, Reeds Spring

OF-Morgan Doyle, Ozark

OF-Kaylee Pinzke, Willard

OF-Ellie Lane, Pleasant Hope

OF-Bayleigh Flynn, Marionville

OF-Hailey Brown, Rogersville*

UT-Raylie Hejna, Walnut Grove

UT-Hannah Erickson, Reeds Spring

*denotes finalist for News-Leader Sports Awards 2016-2017 Girls Golf Player of the Year