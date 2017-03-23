ALL-USA Ozarks Softball 2016-2017

News-Leader 2016-2017 ALL-USA Ozarks Softball
All players listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:
P-Rachel Rook, Republic*
P-Bridget Rippe, Willard
P-Jenna Halbrook, Pleasant Hope*
P-Abbey Gann, West Plains
C-Mallory Hardcastle, Hartville
IF-Kristyn Carpenter, Camdenton
IF-Bayley Harman, Walnut Grove
IF-Bre Johnson, Ozark
IF-Kami Holt, Republic
IF-Gracie Jaeger, Branson
IF-Allie Dickerson, Reeds Spring
OF-Morgan Doyle, Ozark
OF-Kaylee Pinzke, Willard
OF-Ellie Lane, Pleasant Hope
OF-Bayleigh Flynn, Marionville
OF-Hailey Brown, Rogersville*
UT-Raylie Hejna, Walnut Grove
UT-Hannah Erickson, Reeds Spring
*denotes finalist for News-Leader Sports Awards 2016-2017 Girls Golf Player of the Year