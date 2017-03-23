ALL-USA Ozarks Volleyball 2016-2017
All players listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:
Macey Putt, Ozark*
Birdie Hendrickson, Rogersville*
Kaelyn Faria, Kickapoo
Kara Finkbiner, Willard
Lexi Johnson, Ozark
Molly Taylor, Ozark
Hannah Hendrickson, Rogersville
McKenna Miller, Rogersville
Rachel Pfeifer, Hillcrest
Chloe Rear, Strafford*
Rilie Vote, Strafford
Alana Findley, Fair Grove
Taylor Mckenzie, Clever
Rachel Negra, Aurora
Morgan Hull, Mt. Vernon
Anna Wolf, Bolivar
Sidney Cashio, Ash Grove
Elizabeth Quinn, Glendale
*denotes finalists for 2016-2017 News-Leader Volleyball Player of the Year Award