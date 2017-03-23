ALL-USA Ozarks Volleyball 2016-2017

All players listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:

Macey Putt, Ozark*

Birdie Hendrickson, Rogersville*

Kaelyn Faria, Kickapoo

Kara Finkbiner, Willard

Lexi Johnson, Ozark

Molly Taylor, Ozark

Hannah Hendrickson, Rogersville

McKenna Miller, Rogersville

Rachel Pfeifer, Hillcrest

Chloe Rear, Strafford*

Rilie Vote, Strafford

Alana Findley, Fair Grove

Taylor Mckenzie, Clever

Rachel Negra, Aurora

Morgan Hull, Mt. Vernon

Anna Wolf, Bolivar

Sidney Cashio, Ash Grove

Elizabeth Quinn, Glendale

*denotes finalists for 2016-2017 News-Leader Volleyball Player of the Year Award