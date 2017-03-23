ALL-USA Ozarks Wrestling 2016-2017

News-Leader 2016-2017 ALL-USA Ozarks Wrestling
All players listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:
Joseph Semerad, Monett 106
Joel Barrientos, Monett 113
Karter Brink, Monett 120
Gunnar Bradley, Monett 132
Ian Meyer, Monett 195*
Ethan Smith, Buffalo 113*
Floyd Miller, Buffalo 160
Shane Sisco, Buffalo 285
Blake Williamson, Buffalo 195
Jay Strausbaugh, Rogersville 120
Alex Garrett, Willard 132
Niko Chavez, Willard 145*
Jacob Ulrich, Branson 145
Nick Gladkov, Ozark 160
Hunter Pyle, Republic 195
Julian Richardson, Republic 220
Oswaldo Garcia, Nixa 220
Donovan Benetti, Nixa 195
Trevor Christian, Lebanon 132
Daryin Sharp, Bolivar 152
*denotes finalist for News-Leader Sports Awards 2016-2017 Wrestler of the Year