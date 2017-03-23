ALL-USA Ozarks Wrestling 2016-2017

News-Leader 2016-2017 ALL-USA Ozarks Wrestling

All players listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:

Joseph Semerad, Monett 106

Joel Barrientos, Monett 113

Karter Brink, Monett 120

Gunnar Bradley, Monett 132

Ian Meyer, Monett 195*

Ethan Smith, Buffalo 113*

Floyd Miller, Buffalo 160

Shane Sisco, Buffalo 285

Blake Williamson, Buffalo 195

Jay Strausbaugh, Rogersville 120

Alex Garrett, Willard 132

Niko Chavez, Willard 145*

Jacob Ulrich, Branson 145

Nick Gladkov, Ozark 160

Hunter Pyle, Republic 195

Julian Richardson, Republic 220

Oswaldo Garcia, Nixa 220

Donovan Benetti, Nixa 195

Trevor Christian, Lebanon 132

Daryin Sharp, Bolivar 152

*denotes finalist for News-Leader Sports Awards 2016-2017 Wrestler of the Year