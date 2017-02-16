ALL-USA S.D. high school basketball players of the week (Week 10)

We are doing something different for this week’s ALL-USA Players of the Week, highlighting some of the clutch late-game performances and milestone achievements from the past seven days.

Here is the 10th installment of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA S.D. high school basketball players of the week.

We start in Centerville where one of the season’s coolest moments transpired Monday night in the Tornadoes’ home finale against Bridgewater-Emery.

Senior James Brown (Centerville), a special-needs student, not only started against the Huskies, he was the game’s leading scorer. The 5-foot-10 guard poured in a game-high 25 points and added three rebounds for his team.

Brown came out firing, knocking down a 3-pointer off the opening tip. He finished the first half with 18 points.

Tip of the cap to all parties involved.

Saturday’s fracas between the Quarriers and Cavaliers at the Corn Palace came to a dramatic conclusion with Carson Rentz (Dell Rapids) nailing the game-winning trey as time expired.

With his team down by 1 and time running out, the junior guard ran the ball down the left wing. After being denied clear access to the basket by a wall of St. Thomas More defenders, Rentz stepped back and calmly nailed the winning bucket.

On the girls side, Anna Brecht (Lincoln) helped the Patriots keep their win streak alive Friday night against Rapid City Central. The senior guard nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the arc, tying the game at 51 with under 10 seconds left in regulation. Lincoln, which outscored the Cobblers 30-19 in the second half, went on to win 65-59.

A week and a half after crossing the 2,000-point mark, Myah Selland (Sanborn Central/Woonsocket) picked up her 500th career assist against James Valley Christian on Monday.

A couple of boys crossed the 1,000-point mark for their careers this week. Robert Vomacka (Gregory) reached the milestone against Jones County, while Brock Bumann (Lake Preston) pulled it off against Oldham-Ramona/Rutland.

OTHER NOTABLE PERFORMANCES: Wil Johnson (Harrisburg) notched six steals against Spearfish… Mason Archambault scored 24 points and added four assists, a block and a steal against Pierre… Brad Dean (Pierre) poured in a game-high 27 points in a win over Yankton… In a win over Rapid City Stevens, Jack Talley (Washington) knocked down 6 of 10 shots (3-for-4 3-pointers) for 20 points. He added two assists and three steals… Peyton Zabel (Pierre) hit 8 of 11 shots for 20 points against Watertown.

Jada Cunningham (Washington) registered 15 points, dished out eight assists and picked up two steals against Rapid City Stevens… Lindsey Hale (Yankton) tallied 17 points, pulled in eight boards and added three assists against Aberdeen Central… Courtney Klatt (Lincoln) stuffed the statsheet against RC Central, scoring 15 points, five rebounds, seven steals, four assists and a block… Emily Mikkelsen (Pierre) poured in 22 points, pulled in eight rebounds and tallied three steals… Sydney Rosinski (Lincoln) scored 14 points, added eight rebounds and five assists against Stevens.

Alex DeJong (Canton) posted the double-double against Irene-Wakonda, scoring 28 points and adding 10 rebounds… Drew DeMers (Winner) tallied 28 points and dished out seven assists to help Winner down Platte in overtime… Sam Jensen (Alcester-Hudson) posted 27 points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists against Baltic… Dylan LeBrun (Flandreau) accounted for 35 of his team’s 66 points in a 71-66 loss to Clark/Willow Lake. He also pulled in 11 rebounds… DJ White (Sisseton) posted seven field goals en route to a 22-point effort against Webster.

Caryssa Mielitz (Milbank) poured in a game-high 27 points in a five-point win over Ortonville (Minn.). Mielitz knocked down 11 of 20 shots, added eight rebounds and three assists… Braden Rithmiller (Webster) posted a game-high 33 points against Sisseton. She hit 10 of 18 shots from inside the arc and was 7-for-9 from the free throw line… Brook Van Osdel (Gayville-Volin) poured in 32 points against Centerville… Lexi Wadsworth (Hamlin) hit 7 of 11 shots, including 2 of 4 from behind the arc for 19 points against Sioux Valley. She also pulled in 16 rebounds… Peyton Wingert (Dakota Valley) was a one-girl show against Dell Rapids, dropping a game-high 33 points.

Devin Eppard (Chester) had a big night against Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, scoring 28 points to go with three assists and three steals… Eric Hasart (James Valley Christian) hit 10 of 11 shots for 26 points and pulled in 12 rebounds against Estelline… Lincoln Jordre (Sully Buttes) poured in 24 points, added 12 rebounds and blocked five shots against White River… Nathan Stewart (Hanson) hit 13 of 16 shots en route to a 27-point showing against Avon. He added seven boards, a steal and a block… Tanner Storer (Potter County) dropped 21 points, four assists and six steals against Faulkton.

Erin Barrie (Hitchcock-Tulare) led all scorers with 25 points against Langford… Lauren Hunstad (Parker) poured in a game-high 27 points against Howard… Chloe Lamb (Sully Buttes) stuffed the statsheet against Sunshine Bible Academy, scoring 17 points, six rebounds, a block, seven assists and eight steals… Joie Spier (Oldham-Ramona/Rutland) racked up an impressive double-double, scoring 29 points and hauling in 25 rebounds. She also collected seven steals and seven assists… Brook VanOsdel (Gayville-Volin) scored 20 points, pulled in 10 rebounds and dished out three assists against Avon.

