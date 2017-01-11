ALL-USA S.D. high school basketball players of the week (Week 5)

Twas a busy week of high school hoops across the state. Records were broken, milestones were reached.

Here is the fifth installment of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Dakota high school basketball players of the week.

Anna Brecht, Lincoln

After being held under 20 points against a pair of Minnesota opponents – Hopkins (18) and Edina (16) – Brecht erupted for 28 in a 59-48 win over Yankton on Tuesday night. Her performance pushed her ahead of Steph Schueler for Lincoln’s all-time points record.

Steph Schueler: Beyond the court

Trinity Law, Brandon Valley

Law finished a rebound shy of the double-double, posting 25 points and nine boards in a 65-56 loss to Harrisburg.

Ashlyn Macdonald, West Central

Macdonald’s 23 points against Elk-Point Jefferson came in a losing effort, but her efforts Tuesday night against Dakota Valley helped the Trojans bounce back and climb above the .500 mark. She led all scorers that night with 26 points, five boards and four steals.

Haleigh Melstad, Vermillion

Against Canton on Thursday, Melstad dropped 30 points on 12 of 19 shooting. She added seven rebounds an assist and two steals, helping the Tanagers to a 77-47 win. She tacked on 19 points and four steals against Parkston, before dropping 22 in a 42-40 win over Madison.

Myah Selland, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket

Selland picked up back-to-back double-doubles for the Blackhawks. She had 18 points and 14 boards in a 55-43 win over Warner on Saturday. Tuesday night, she posted 14 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

Joie Spier, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland

Spier made Oldham-Ramona/Rutland history once again Saturday, picking up 21 points against Florence-Henry to become the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,232 points for her career. She filled out the rest of the statsheet with 13 rebounds, five steals, five blocks and four assists. Earlier in the week, she pulled in 13 rebounds and seven steals in a 42-32 loss to Elkton-Lake Benton.

Washington girls beat O’Gorman in close game

OTHER NOTABLE PERFORMANCES: Sebastian Akoi (O’Gorman) blocked five shots for the Knights… Ava Burns (Brookings) notched 19 points in the Bobcats’ 72-64 double overtime win over Huron. The Tigers were paced by Havyn Heinz (Huron) who had 20 points, four assists and two steals… The Govs got an efficient 18-point showing from Hallie Jerome (Pierre) in their 74-40 win over Huron. Jerome knocked down 6 of 9 shots from the field. Emily Mikkelson (Pierre) dished out eight assists… Kelsey Kearney (Washington) scored 18 points on 6 of 13 shooting with four treys in a 43-41 win over O’Gorman on Tuesday… Sam Slaughter (Harrisburg) picked up the double-double against Brandon Valley, scoring 17 points and pulling in 11 rebounds.

SDSU women settling in after injuries

The Chargers picked up their first win of the year Thursday (Canistota, 47-32) thanks in large part to Rachel Barkema (Sioux Falls Christian) who had 16 points and six steals… Rianna Fillipi (Lennox) scored 21 points in a 63-60 win over Dell Rapids. Her performance helped the team overcome a 32-point showing from Jayda Knuppe (Dell Rapids)… Kasey Jensen (Vermillion) made her presence felt defensively against Parkston on Friday, picking up seven steals and a block in the Tanagers 50-26 win… Rachael Laetsch (McCook Central/Montrose) registered 10 assists against Hanson. Her performance put her past the 500-assist mark for her career… Haley Rithmiller (Webster) put up 27 points on 10 of 19 shooting in a 60-47 win over Ipswich… Camie Walz (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton) picked up eight steals in a 487-46 loss to Canton… Against West Central on Tuesday, Peyton Wingert (Dakota Valley) scored 21 points and added five steals.

South Dakota high school basketball polls – Jan. 9

Cortney Bauman (Deubrook Area) scored 30 of her team’s 59 points in an 8-point win over Lake Preston… Harley Cormany (Canistota) had six steals against Sioux Falls Christian… Ashley Fosness (Britton-Hecla) posted eight steals against Warner… Janae Kolden (Clark/Willow Lake) had 21 points against Lake Preston… Kalli Ortman (Canistota) put up 20 points against Hanson… De Smet rolled past Colman/Egan 58-25 on Thursday. Leading the way was Kristen Poppen (De Smet) who had 15 points and 13 rebounds, 10 of which came on the offensive glass… Tiona Schoenwald (Freeman Academy/Marion) had six steals against Mitchell Christian… Faith’s 60-46 win over Harding County featured a few noteworthy performances. Jayden Schumaker (Faith) knocked down four 3-pointers as part of a 22-point effort, while teammate Shali Sheridan (Faith) dished out seven assists. On the other side, Brianna Williams (Harding County) picked up 22 points and Shamra Garrett (Harding County) had eight assists… Kassidy Walth (Alcester-Hudson) poured in 20 points and added six steals, plus seven assists in a 20-point win over Viborg-Hurley… Emily Wedel (James Valley Christian) scored 21 points for JVC against Wolsey/Wessington… The Wilkens helped Sunshine Bible Academy top Wessington Springs 54-50 in overtime Thursday. Lindsey Wilken (Sunshine Bible Academy) pulled in 17 rebounds, while Susan Wilken (Sunshine Bible Academy) dished out a pair of assists. Cadee Schelske (Wessington Springs) pulled in 16 boards for her side. Lindsey Wilken put together a nice game against Iroquois on Friday, scoring 25 points and picking up five steals… Racquel Wientjes (Sully Buttes) and Chloe Lamb (Sully Buttes) both put up 23 points in a 75-36 win over Highmore/Harrold on Friday.

From the State Farm Holiday Classic: Harleigh Stange (Groton Area) scored 23 points to lead all scorers in a 53-45 win over St. Francis Indian. Miracle Spotted Bear (Little Wound) poured in 28 to help Little Wound improve to 10-0 with a 73-51 win over Northwestern. She also had seven assists. Haylee Hanson (Warner) scored 21 in a 55-43 loss to Sanborn Central/Woonsocket.

BOYS



