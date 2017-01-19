ALL-USA S.D. high school basketball players of the week (Week 6)

Another week, another loaded slate of games.

Here is the sixth installment of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Dakota high school basketball players of the week.

BOYS



Shay Gibson, Garretson

Gibson continues to be a bright spot for the Blue Dragons. His 33 points on Saturday against Luverne (Minn.) pushed him to the top of the program’s all-time leading scorers list. That performance came on the heels of a 30-point, eight-rebound game against West Central on Thursday.

Trevor Hanson, Sioux Valley

A 6-foot-7 junior, Hanson blocked seven shots (and posted 15 points and six assists) in a 68-23 win over McCook Central/Montrose. He was one of five players to break the 20-point mark in Tuesday’s tilt with Chester, pouring in 22.

Eric Hasart, James Valley Christian

Hasart had the double-double in a win over Hitchcock-Tulare, scoring 33 points and 17 rebounds. Wolsey-Wessington limited him to just seven points, but he made his presence felt on the glass, picking up 13 rebounds.

Jacob Martin, Rapid City Stevens

Martin went to town against a pair of West River foes. He scored 22 on 6 of 13 shooting, plus eight free throws in a 62-37 win over Sturgis on Friday. Martin followed up that performance with a 19-point, 14-rebound effort against Douglas on Tuesday. He also had four assists.

Josh Mohs, Brookings

After pouring in 12 points against Brandon Valley and 13 against Washington over the weekend, Mohs helped the Bobcats slip past Aberdeen Central scoring a game-high 20 points. He also tallied three assists and three blocks.

John Witte, Wessington Springs

Though neither game resulted in wins, Witte put together strong performances against Highmore-Harrold and Iroquois. He scored 23 in the Spartans’ opening game of the 281 Tournament on Saturday. He tallied 38 points, two steals and four assists against Iroquois on Tuesday.

OTHER NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Border Clash: AJ Plitzuweit (Vermillion) nearly outscored Windom (Minn.) by himself, racking up 28 points in a 61-29 win… Trevor Fiegen (Garretson) scored 22 in a 64-56 win over Luverne (Minn.).

Boys 281 Conference Tournament: Trevor Olson (Sanborn Central/Woonsocket) drilled four treys as part of a 20-point showing to lift SCW over Highmore-Harrold… Craig Mallon (Hitchcock-Tulare) helped the Patriots knock off Sunshine Bible Academy with a 22-point, three-steal performance…

State Farm Pheasant Shoot-Out: Alex Sumption (Leola-Frederick) scored 23 in a 10-point loss to Webster… Seric Shabazz (Groton Area) helped his side hold on for a 50-45 win over Aberdeen Christian, scoring a game-high 20 points.

Another 30-point showing from Mason Archambault (Rapid City Stevens) led the Raiders to an 83-55 rout of Douglas. He scored a game-high 32 points, hitting 5 of 9 2-pointers… After being limited to nine points in a loss to Brookings, DrewJurgens (Brandon Valley) hit 7 of 10 shots for a game-high 17 points in a 48-38 win over Aberdeen Central. He added six boards, an assist and two steals in 20 minutes of action… Russell Morton (Douglas) had five assists and six steals against Rapid City Stevens.

Dalyn Bakkedahl (Flandreau) scored 27 points and added five boards, three steals and three assists in a 71-30 win over Flandreau Indian. He followed that with a 21-point game against Deuel… Be forewarned, this game is going to be referenced a few more times in the following section. Devin Eppard (Chester) scored a game-high 27 points and added five steals against Sioux Valley on Tuesday… The Freidel brothers combined for 43 points against Beresford. Noah Freidel (Tea Area) scored 22, while Ethan Freidel (Tea Area) contributed 21… Seth Friesz (Chamberlain) scored a team-high 24 with two assists and two steals against Bon Homme… Jesse Kreutzfeldt (Chester) had 22 points against Sioux Valley… Jackson Miller (West Central) notched 22 points and 13 rebounds to help the Trojans hold off Garretson 60-51… The Titans got a double-double from Cody Muilienburg (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton), who had 23 points and 14 rebounds in a 62-59 win over Tri-Valley on Thursday… The Plitzuweit-Williams combination delivered again for the Tanagers against Elk Point-Jefferson. AJ Plitzuweit (Vermillion) notched a game-high 22 points to go with five boards, three assists and three steals, while Cooper Williams (Vermillion) added 20 points, two assists and a pair of blocks… Bryce Scieszinski (Bon Homme) hit 12 of 20 shots en route to a 26-point showing against Chamberlain… Jeffery Schuch (Dell Rapids) scored 22 points and 12 rebounds in a 70-44 win over Garretson… Will Steinke (Tri-Valley) had one of the more efficient 21-point performances you’ll see, hitting 10 of 11 field goals (all inside the arc) and 1 of 2 free throws against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton… Tayt Vincent (Sioux Valley) performed on both ends of the floor, dishing out six assists (no turnovers) and 15 points on offense, plus seven steals on defense. He put together another strong performance against Chester, scoring a team-high 24 points and adding five steals…

Cody Bauman (Deubrook) had 21 points in a loss to Arlington… Wyatt Feistner (Sanborn Central/Woonsocket) poured in a game-high 23 points against James Valley Christian on Thursday… Logan Gabur (Castlewood) had 20 points and three steals in a 70-22 win over Great Plains Lutheran… Eric Hasart (James Valley Christian) had 19 points and 15 rebounds against Sanborn Central/Woonsocket… First he hit the game-tying bucket, then he clinched the W. Jacob Howard (Sully Buttes) nailed the game-tying triple with 90 seconds left, then he battled in the paint to put in the eventual game-winner, capping off a 15-point, seven rebound performance. He added a steal for good measure… This will be one of the more unique double-doubles you’ll ever see. Trent Kingsbury (Sanborn Central/Woonsocket) had 13 rebounds and 10 assists against James Valley Christian… A 28-point game from Mason Larson (Langford) was enough to lift the home-team Lions to a 60-46 win over Great Plains Lutheran… Arlington had two 20-point scorers in a 56-40 win over Deubrook. Will Parry (Arlington) scored a game-high 23 points to go with three assists and three steals. Brayden Rowe (Arlington) finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks… The Highlanders picked up 23 points and 11 boards from Travis Skorepa (Scotland) in a 57-42 win over Avon.

GIRLS



Carly Granum, Sioux Valley

A long-range sharpshooter, Granum knocked down seven triples in back-to-back games. She finished with 21 points against McCook Central/Montrose and 26 against Chester.

Michaela Jewett, Brookings

Jewett helped the Bobcats force overtime against Washington, swatting six shots. She also picked up 16 points, eight blocks and a pair of assists.

Bailey Johnson, Rapid City Central

Johnson put together an efficient 16-point performance against Sturgis, hitting 7 of 12 shots. She tacked on six assists and five steals to help her side to a 68-32 win.

Karlee McKinney, Tea Area

After signing with Mount Marty College before tip-off, McKinney dropped a game-high 23 points and six steals in a 57-50 win over Sioux Falls Christian. She was the only double-digit scorer against Canton, finishing with 32 points in a 68-44 win.

Haley Rithmiller, Webster

Webster beat Florence/Henry 70-41. 37 of its points came from Rithmiller who also had 13 rebounds and six steals.

Myah Selland, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket

Just let this statline sink in: 40 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, five steals, one block. That’s what Selland did against Crofton (Neb.) on Saturday at the Corn Palace. She hit 11 of 28 shots, including the game-tying three at the end of regulation, and hit 14 of 17 free throws. She followed that up Monday by putting up 33 points and five steals in the Blackhawks’ opener at the 281 Tournament.

OTHER NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Hanson Classic: Morgan Koepsell (McCook Central/Montrose) poured in 28 points and 13 rebounds in a 62-51 win over Webster. Rachael Laetsch (McCook Central/Montrose) dished out 12 assists… Ahna Vander Pol (Andes Central/Dakota Christian) scored a game-high 27 points, but her side fell to Howard by 17… Erika Sage (Freeman) was a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line en route to a 21-point game against Avon. Warner topped De Smet thanks in large part to Alexis Boesl (Warner) who had seven assists. Teammate Laure Rogers (Warner) had 17 points and 12 rebounds… Karly Gustafson (Ethan) nearly led her team to a win over St. Thomas More, scoring a game-high 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting.

After becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer a week earlier, Anna Brecht (Lincoln) scored 21 points against Roosevelt… Thanks to seven assists and four steals from Jada Cunningham (Washington), plus double-doubles from Taylor Vandervelde (Washington), who had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Maham Shah (Washington) who had 13 points and 10 rebounds, the Warriors bested Brookings 63-54 in overtime… Hallie Jerome (Pierre) knocked down 5 of 8 triples as part of a 17-point showing in the Govs’ 61-42 win over Mitchell.

Tiara Flying Horse (McLaughlin) hit 9 of 15 shots en route to a 23-point effort in a 66-57 win over Platte-Geddes… Jami Ewart (Aberdeen Roncalli) made her presence felt on the defensive end against Milbank, recording a game-high six steals… Madyson Frazier (Winner) scored 26 on 12 of 15 shooting in a 58-19 win over Bennett County on Tuesday… Lynsey Stevens (Sioux Valley) had a game-high 25 points against McCook Central/Montrose… Courtney Kellenberger (Sioux Falls Christian) scored 19 points against Tea… Caryssa Mielitz (Milbank Area) picked up 28 points and 10 rebounds in a 48-40 win over Aberdeen Roncalli… Jada Nelson (Platte-Geddes) dropped 20 points and 10 rebounds, while teammate Alexis Peterson (Platte-Geddes) added 15 rebounds and 12 points against McLaughlin on Saturday… Paige Semmler (Parkston) single-handedly outscored Wagner, pouring in a game-high 24 points in a 45-22 win. She also had 19 rebounds… Miakken Vincent (Sioux Valley) hit six 3-pointers en route to a 24-point effort and added eight rebounds against Chester… Lexi Wadsworth (Hamlin) scored a game-high 23 points in a 71-36 win over Clark/Willow Lake, then posted a 22-point game against Deuel (W, 67-29)… Taylor Will (Tri-Valley) had 20 points and 10 rebounds against Lennox.

Ashlyn DeKnikker (Lake Preston) scored 28 points and added four steals against Elkton-Lake Benton… Ali Kranz (Waverly-South Shore) picked up 20 points and added two steals and three assists in a 52-25 win over Britton-Hecla… Callie Otkin (Elkton-Lake Benton) poured in 20 points and six steals in a 67-41 loss to De Smet. She followed that up with a 21-point effort against Lake Preston… Gabby Renelt (Wilmot) tallied 21 points in a 55-24 win over Clinton Graceville Beardsley… Joie Spier (Oldham-Ramona/Rutland) scored 20 in a 69-41 loss to Hills Beaver Creek (Minn.) at the Border Clash in Garretson.

