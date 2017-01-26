ALL-USA S.D. high school basketball players of the week (Week 7)

Due to travel conflicts, this week’s is an abbreviated edition of the ALL-USA players of the week, with a couple of players from each class making up this week’s list.

Here is the seventh installment of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Dakota high school basketball players of the week.

GIRLS

Mya Jones, Rapid City Central

After being held to just eight points on 4 of 6 shooting in a loss to O’Gorman on Friday, Jones erupted for 15 points on 7 of 9 shooting in a 77-26 rout of Huron on Tuesday. She added six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Danica Kocer, Brandon Valley

Kocer could hardly miss against the Lincoln Patriots on Thursday. The 5-foot-8 sophomore hit 2 of 3 2-pointers, 4 of 4 3-pointers and 10 of 12 free throws to finish the night with 26 points. She also added a couple of steals and two rebounds for the Lynx, who won 63-50.

Morgan Koepsell, McCook Central/Montrose

Koepsell did a little bit of everything in a 61-44 win over Freeman on Monday. She racked up 27 points on 13 of 14 shooting (1-for-1 on free throws), pulled in 13 rebounds (11 on defense) and blocked four shots. She also tallied an assist and a steal in her 32 minutes. Koepsell led all scorers with 17 points in a loss to Flandreau on Friday.

Janae Kolden, Clark/Willow Lake

Kolden accounted for 20 of her team’s 37 shots, but she also knocked in 10 of its 17 field goals. She finished with 32 points in a 60-50 loss to Milbank Area.

Megan Poyer, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket

Poyer helped her team claim the 281 Championship with a 25-point effort against Highmore-Harrold in the championship game on Thursday. She also pulled in seven rebounds and forced four steals.

Joie Spier, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland

Spier scored a program-record 36 points in a 42-40 win over Estelline on Thursday. She also added 13 rebounds. She was a force on the glass against Lake Preston on Saturday, pulling in 17 rebounds in a 52-42 win. She also added 12 points and five steals.

BOYS

Brennan Carlson, Brookings

The 6-foot-3 senior was a key contributor in the Bobcats’ 59-38 win over Pierre. Carlson scored 19 points on 6 of 8 shooting with three triples and four free throws. He also pulled in eight rebounds, blocked a shot and dished out an assist.

JP Costello, O’Gorman

Costello helped the Knights down Rapid City Stevens, hitting 10 of 16 field goals (all 2-pointers) en route to a 26-point performance. He was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line and pulled in seven rebounds, five of which came on the offensive glass. Costello scored 14 against Rapid City Central the night before.

Dylan LeBrun, Flandreau

LeBrun poured in 25 points in leading the Fliers to a 61-40 rout of Parker on Saturday. He hit 7 of 14 field goals, including 4 of 9 from behind the arc. He pulled in 12 rebounds and hit nine of the 10 free throws he attempted.

Kellen Oppold, Sioux Falls Christian

Oppold led the team in scoring in back-to-back nights. He scored 25 in a 20-point victory over Vermillion on Thursday, then put up 18 a night later in a title-card bout against then-No. 2 Madison.

Ethan Roggow, Baltic

Roggow had a couple of nice performances for the Bulldogs. He stuffed the statsheet with 11 points, six boards, two steals, two assists and a block against Freeman Academy, then turned around the next night and broke out for 24 points on 10 of 15 shooting against Viborg-Hurley.

Bennett White, Wolsey-Wessington

White scored 19 points and pulled in 12 rebounds to pick up the double-double and lift the Warbirds to the 281 Conference Tournament crown. He picked up five steals on the other end of the floor.

