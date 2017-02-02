ALL-USA S.D. high school basketball players of the week (Week 8)

We’ve reached the final month of regular season. But before we turn our attention to the first week of February, let’s take a look at the top performers from the last week of January.

Here is the eighth installment of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Dakota high school basketball players of the week.

BOYS

Jharett Bloomenrader, Highmore-Harrold

Before fouling out against Sunshine Bible Academy, Bloomenrader tallied 28 points and 20 rebounds, 11 of which came on the offensive glass.

Matt Cartwright, O’Gorman

Cartwright nailed six 2-pointers, six more 3-pointers and finished the night with 32 points in a win over Sioux City North on Tuesday.

Dejay Fykstra, Sioux Falls Christian

Fykstra led all scorers with 21 points on 8 of 12 shooting and 10 rebounds against Elk Point-Jefferson. He scored 16 against Chamberlain on Saturday.

Gage Gruenhagen, De Smet

Gruenahgen poured in 19 points on 9 of 13 shooting against Oldham-Ramona/Rutland on Saturday, then tallied 17 points and nine rebounds against Wolsey-Wessington on Tuesday.

Cody Muilenburg, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton

Muilenburg erupted for 26 points against Little Wound on Saturday, then tallied 19 points and pulled in six rebounds against Mitchell Christian on Tuesday.

Peyton Zabel, Pierre

Zabel strung together a couple of solid performances last week. He nearly stuffed the statsheet against Aberdeen Central, posting 26 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and three blocks. He knocked down 11 of 19 shots that night. On Saturday against Brandon Valley, he posted 12 points and eight rebounds.

Other notable performances: Angel Arroyo (Washington) hit 8 of 14 shots from the field en route to a 23-point performance against Brandon Valley. He also posted nine rebounds and a steal… Cole Bergan (Aberdeen Central) scored 19 points on 7 of 13 shooting (2-for-3 on 3-pointers)… Brennan Carlson (Brookings) finished with 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting against Watertown… Canon Hannigan (Aberdeen Central) knocked down 7 of 14 shots for 18 points against Pierre… Kalli Walton-Blanden (Rapid City Central) scored 18 points against Spearfish.A

Ethan Friedel (Tea) hit 8 of 16 2-point FGs as part of a 32-point effort in a loss to Dell Rapids… Shay Gibson (Garretson) poured in 22 points against Baltic… Jonah Larson (Beresford) picked up the double-double against West Central, scoring 20 points and 13 rebounds… Dylan LeBrun (Flandreau) scored 21 points and pulled in 10 rebounds against Dell Rapids… Ethan Roggow (Baltic) scored 21 in a 64-46 win over Garretson… Robert Rosenquist (Dakota Valley) finished with 24 points in a 77-69 loss to Sioux Falls Christian… Taylen Trisco (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton) tallied 15 points and nine rebounds in a loss to Little Wound… Lincoln Unruh (Sioux Falls Christian) dished out seven assists vs. Dakota Valley.

Jayden Dull Knife (Crazy Horse) tallied 31 points against Marty… Tate Gale (Irene-Waknoda) chipped in 14 points, seven assists and a pair of steals in a 67-27 win over Freeman Academy/Marion… Cole Gassman (Bridgewater-Emery) dropped 10 dimes against Hanson… Kade Groos (Colman-Egan) stuffed the statsheet against Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, posting 22 points, five rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal… Lonnie Here (Marty) knocked in 10 field goals and 11 of 13 free throws as part of a 34-point effort against Crazy Horse… Jeridan Jordahl (Oldham-Ramona/Rutland) scored 21 points on 9 of 11 shooting against Estelline… Trey King (Irene-Wakonda) scored 18 points and added seven assists against Freeman Academy/Marion… Alec Nelson (Mitchell Christian) tallied 25 points on 8 of 13 shooting against Mt Vernon/Plankinton… Six of Bennett White’s(Wolsey-Wessington) 14 rebounds came on the offensive end of the floor. He also tallied 18 points, dished out two assists and picked up three steals against Richland.



GIRLS





Sydney Halling, Harrisburg

The top-ranked Tigers continued to roll thanks in large part to Halling. The 5-foot-9 guard racked up 31 points in back-to-back wins last week. First, she put up 18 against Yankton, then she scored 13 points and added six rebounds in a win over Washington.

Caryssa Mielitz, Milbank

Mielitz picked up a double-double against Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (Minn.), scoring 33 points and hauling in 14 rebounds. She also dished out an assist, picked up a steal and swatted four shots. Mielitz tallied 15 points and eight boards against Madison.

Kalli Ortman, Canistota

After putting up 15 poitns and pulling in eight rebounds against Freeman, Ortman broke the 1,000-point mark for her career with a 21-point effort against Iroquois. She hit 7 of 10 shots that night.

Shannon Poppen, De Smet

Poppen hit 10 of 16 shots – all from 2 – for 21 points. She also added two steals and two assists in a win over Oldham-Ramona/Rutland. She hit 4 of 9 shots for 12 points and added 15 rebounds against Clark/Willow Lake.

Sydney Rosinsky, Lincoln

Rosinsky poured in 30 points on 11 of 24 shooting against South Sioux City (Neb.) on Thursday. She was held in check in terms of scoring against Brookings, but did pick up a couple of steals and two assists in a 52-49 win.

Other notable performances: Brooke Brown (Lincoln) scored 15 points against South Sioux City (Neb.)… Ava Burns (Brookings) did most of her damage from the free throw line against Watertown. She hit 7 of 8 free throws and 3 of 4 field goals to reach the 14-point mark… Danica Kocer (Brandon Valley) put up 24 points and pulled in seven rebounds in a 65-58 win over Washington… ​Trinity Law (Brandon Valley) scored 21 points, four of which came off a pair of crucial buckets that gave the Lynx the lead for good late in regulation…Sydney Rosinsky (Lincoln) poured in 30 points on 11 of 24 shooting against South Sioux City (Neb.) on Thursday… Sam Slaughter (Harrisburg) poured in 15 points and swatted three shots in a win over Yankton. She added 13 points and eight boards against Yankton… Taylor VanderVelde (Washington) posted 19 points and 6 rebounds vs. Harrisburg.

Rachel Barkema (Sioux Falls Christian) scored 28 in a loss to Dakota Valley… Rianna Fillipi (Lennox) picked up six steals in a 64-28 win over Beresford… Jessi Giles (Madison) hit 9 of 17 shots and finished with 27 points and three steals in a 59-45 win over Milbank… Carly Granum (Sioux Valley) knocked down 6 of 11 shots for 22 points against Howard… Jayda Knuppe (Dell Rapids) was very efficient in reaching the 21-point mark against Vermillion, hitting 7 of 9 shots from the field, plus 7 of 8 free throws… Morgan Koepsell (McCook Central/Montrose) finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds in a 3-point win over Howard… Jonah Larson (Beresford) posted 20 points and 13 rebounds against West Central… Karlee McKinney (Tea) racked up 22 points on 9 of 16 shooting against Madison. She also tallied four steals and two assists… Maddie Polzin (Baltic) dished out eight assists and picked up 13 points against Flandreau.

Hilary Albrecht (Howard) put up 27 points, plus three steals and three assists in the opening round of the Big East Conference Tournament against Sioux Valley… Abby Arend (Bridgewater-Emery) scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds in a 66-46 win over Bon Homme… Cortney Bauman (Deubrook) put up 25 points on 10 of 13 shooting with four triples against Waubay-Summit… Ashlyn DeKnikker (Lake Preston) hit 12 2-pointers en route to a 25-point game against James Valley Christian… Raelin Jurgens (Parker) scored 24 points and pulled in 12 rebounds against Howard. She also added two assists, two steals and three blocks in helping the Pheasants claim third place at the Big East Conference tournament… Kadra Kayser (Bridgewater-Emery) logged 14 points, eight assists and six steals… Janae Kolden (Clark/Willow Lake) broke the 1,000-point mark for her career against Milbank… Chloe Lamb (Sully Buttes) scored 27 points in a win over Warner… Rynn Osthus (De Smet) had five assists and five steals against ORR… Noelle Parker (Marty) poured in 30 points with six 3-pointers against Takini… Erika Sage (Freeman) scored 23 points and picked up four steals against Viborg-Hurley… Joie Spier (Oldham-Ramona/Rutland) had 27 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks in a 45-42 win over Estelline on Saturday… Lauren Wittler (Sully Buttes) picked up all 20 of her points against Hitchcock/Tulare from inside the arc.

Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen .