ALL-USA S.D. high school basketball players of the week (Week 9)

It’s been a rather hectic few days, so this week’s is an abbreviated edition of the ALL-USA players of the week.

Here is the 9th installment of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA S.D. high school basketball players of the week.

GIRLS



Ashlee Beacom, O’Gorman

After having over a week between games, Beacom came out firing against Sioux City East (Iowa) on Tuesday. The senior guard drained a school-record eight 3-pointers en route to a game-high 24-point performance.

Haleigh Melstad, Vermillion

Melstad dropped 25 points on 10 of 17 shooting against Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday to go with three steals and three assists. She carried that momentum into Tuesday night’s tilt against Dakota Valley, pouring in 21 points and picking up three steals in a 61-49 win.

Hannah Parsley, Flandreau

After posting a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards to go with seven assists against Sioux Valley on Friday, Parsley posted back-to-back 20-point games. She scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds in a 62-58 loss to Hamlin on Saturday, then racked up 24 points in a 61-51 triumph over De Smet on Tuesday.

Sydney Rosinsky, Lincoln

After scoring just eight points in a loss to Wayzata (Minn.) on Thursday, Rosinski posted 12 points against Minnetonka (Minn.) on Saturday. Her best game of the past week came on Tuesday when she erupted for 25 points. Rosinski had a huge third quarter against the Warriors, knocking down six of her seven triples in the third quarter, including four in the final 95 seconds (No. 7 came at the buzzer and pushed the Patriots’ lead to 59-44).

Myah Selland, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket

Selland crossed the 2,000-point mark for her career with a 12-point effort in a 64-31 rout of Corsica-Stickney on Thursday. Against Wolsey-Wessington, she posted the double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. She also dished out five assists to help SCW roll to a 55-29 win.

Ahna Vander Pol, Andes Central/Dakota Christian

Vander Pol was a perfect 11-for-11 from the field (all 2-pointers) and knocked down 14 of 18 free throws en route to a 36-point effort against Colman-Egan at the Hefty Seed Girls Shootout in Madison. She also tacked on an assist and three steals.

BOYS



Carson Coulter, Lincoln

Coulter was perfect inside the arc (4-4 on 2PT FGs). He was perfect from behind the arc (2-2). And he was perfect from the free throw line (5-5). The Patriots senior finished with a game-high 19 points in his team’s 57-51 win over Watertown. Coulter had a team-high 14 points and six steals against Wayzata (Minn.) and eight points against Minnetonka (Minn.).

Quinn Dorn, Viborg-Hurley

Dorn scored 11 points, six boards and a steal against Freeman Academy/Marion. He followed that up with a game-high 24-point, 11-rebound effort against Avon. He also added three steals and an assist in the 71-62 win.

Dante’ Fischer, Mobridge Pollock

Fischer led all scorers with 21 points and six assists in a 45-41 win over Todd County on Saturday. He put together another solid performance Tuesday against Potter County, finishing with a team-high 22 points on 9 of 17 shooting. He also added 11 rebounds five assists and a steal.

Isaac Goeman, Washington

Goeman knocked down nine 2-point field goals en route to an 18-point effort against Sioux City East (Iowa) on Tuesday. He had 11 on the road against Hopkins (Minn.) over the weekend.

Eric Hassart, James Valley Christian

Hassart knocked down 10 of 14 shots from the field, plus 6 of 10 free throws as part of a 26-point showing against De Smet. He also added 17 rebounds and four steals in a 20-point win.

Trevor Olson, Sioux Valley

The Sioux Valley junior poured in a game-high 34 points in an 80-57 win over Flandreau on Thursday, then knocked down seven 3-pointers as part of a 27-point effort against Crosby-Ironton on Saturday.