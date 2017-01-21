ALL-USA Winter Athletes of the Week: Jan. 21, 2017

Five winter athletes have been named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Iowa performers of the week:

Joe Wieskamp, Muscatine: Wieskamp was excellent on the court this week in putting up back-to-back 40-point performances. On Tuesday, the Muscatine junior scored 42 points on 15-of-24 shooting in an 84-78 win over Mount Pleasant. The Iowa commit followed with a 47-point showing on 17-for-26 shooting on Friday night in a 72-69 win over Davenport Assumption.

Carlie Littlefield, Waukee: Littlefield was vital in the Warriors’ 83-76 win over Johnston. The senior scored 28 points on 12-for-22 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and six assists. Littlefield also scored 12 points in a 64-41 win over Ames on Friday.

Lexy Koudelka, Nevada: Koudelka led the way for Nevada’s 53-46 overtime win over Pocahontas Area on Friday. The junior scored 26 points, sinking 12 of 15 shots, and corralled 19 rebounds in the Cubs’ 13th straight win. Nevada also snapped Pocahontas Area’s 40-game winning streak.

Tyreke Locure, Des Moines North: Locure has been a tear recently, and he continued his hot play on Friday night. The sophomore scored 31 points, led by three 3-pointers to go with eight assists and four steals, in paving the way for a 97-63 win over Des Moines Lincoln.

Ryan Van Wyk, Pella: Van Wyk has proven to be a do-it-all guy for Pella this season, and he flashed his scoring prowess this week. On Tuesday, the senior scored 23 points on 10-for-11 shooting in a 75-60 win over Knoxville. Van Wyk is averaging 20.5 points per game this season.

